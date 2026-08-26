Heirs Insurance Announces N115bn Premium, Pays N19.4bn Claims

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance Group (HIG), has announced a gross written premium of N115 billion.

The group announced this in its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The N115 billion written premium achieved during the year under review represents 88.5 per cent increase from N61 billion recorded in 2024.

The group said its combined earned insurance revenue rose by 70 percent from N29.43billion in 2024 to N53.4 billion in 2025.

The company said its combined total assets grew by 83 percent from N89bn in 2024 to N169.7in 2025, underscoring its sustained momentum.

The group profit before tax (PBT) dipped slightly in response to macroeconomic headwinds, particularly foreign exchange volatility, recording N9.53 billion in 2025, compared to N11.2 billion.

The heirs Insurance Group said it paid a combined N19.4 billion in claims in 2025, showing 87 percent increase from ₦10.4 billion paid in 2024.

According to the group, the results came on the heels of a landmark international recognition as both Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance were named among the Financial Times’ Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026.

Among the 130 companies recognised across all sectors, Heirs Life Assurance ranked 7th, while Heirs General Insurance ranked 41st, reinforcing the group’s position as one of Africa’s most dynamic insurance businesses.

Giving a breakdown of the performance, the group said Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), delivered exceptional results across all key indicators.

It’s gross written premium doubled from N44.22 billion in 2024 to N88.59 billion in 2025, representing 100 percent growth.

Insurance revenue grew by 80 from N15.1 billion in 2024 to N27.2 billion in 2025.

Profit before tax rose by 38 percent from N5.5 billion in 2024 to N7.6 billion in 2025.

Investment income surged by 430 percent growing from N4.6 billion in 2024 to N24.8 billion in 2025.

Claims paid rose by 121 percent to N14.4 billion, compared to N6.5 billion paid the prior year.

Total assets more than doubled to N136.2 billion, compared to N66.2 billion in 2024.

Heirs General Insurance, according to the group, maintained a strong growth trajectory.

Gross written premium rose by 57 per cent from N16.9 billion in 2024 to N26.6 billion in 2025.

Insurance revenue rose by 67 percent from N14.32billion in 2024 to N23.9 billion in 2025.

Claims paid increased by 22 percent from N4billion in 2024 to N5 billion in 2025.Total assets rose by 25 percent from N26.8billion in 2024 to N33.5 billion.