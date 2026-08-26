Related Articles

How RMAC is Changing Nigeria’s Fight Against Maritime Crime as an Early Warning System

Nigeria’s vast maritime space has long given criminals room to operate beyond the reach of conventional patrols. But with Maritime Domain Awareness technology and specially trained personnel, the Nigerian Navy is changing how it watches and secures the nation’s waters. At the graduation of 27 officers and ratings from the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability Training School in Apapa, the message was clear: the future of maritime security will depend as much on seeing threats early as it does on responding to them. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

For years, the Nigerian Navy had to patrol a maritime space of more than 84,000 square nautical miles largely by putting ships to sea and hoping they would find the criminals they were looking for.

Today, that search is changing. With Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), the Navy can increasingly see what is happening across the waters in real time, identify suspicious activity and Writing

Nigeria’s vast maritime space has long given criminals room to operate beyond the reach of conventional patrols. But with Maritime Domain Awareness technology and specially trained personnel, the Nigerian Navy is changing how it watches and secures the nation’s waters.

At the graduation of 27 officers and ratings from the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability Training School in Apapa, the message was clear: the future of maritime security will depend as much on seeing threats early as it does on responding to them and deploying its assets to where they are needed.

That transformation was at the heart of the graduation ceremony of the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC) Training School, Apapa, where the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, described the newly trained personnel as “the nation’s early warning system” in the fight against maritime crimes.

The ceremony, held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the NNS Beecroft Officers’ Mess, Apapa, Lagos, was not simply a celebration of 27 officers and ratings completing a three-month course. It was also a reminder that technology can only deliver its full value when there are trained personnel capable of interpreting information and turning it into action.

Represented by the Command Operations Officer, Commodore BM Sule, Rear Admiral Mustapha urged the graduands to remain vigilant and professionally alert, warning that criminal activity in Nigeria’s maritime domain is becoming increasingly complex and sophisticated.

Among the threats he identified were crude oil theft, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, arms trafficking and drug trafficking. “You must also evolve with the threats,” he therefore told the graduands.

From Searching To Seeing

Rear Admiral Mustapha used the graduation to illustrate just how far the Nigerian Navy’s maritime surveillance capabilities have come.

Before the deployment of modern MDA infrastructure and the establishment of dedicated facilities, naval personnel depended heavily on surface vessels to physically patrol the waters and search for suspicious ships. Given the size of Nigeria’s maritime territory, this approach was both costly and inefficient.

“These vessels would hide in our waters, which spans over 84,000 square nautical miles and requires what amounted to random patrols to be able to detect and arrest,” the FOC said.

He explained that criminals understood the limitations of the old system and used mobility to remain elusive.

“The search for them resulted in a significant waste of oil, manpower, and time, with minimal returns as our ship searched for a needle in the vast moving maritime instar,” he said.

The introduction of MDA technology, however, has fundamentally altered that equation.

The FOC described the capability as a “game-changer”, explaining that commanders can now monitor the maritime environment from their offices rather than relying solely on physical patrols.

“Real-time data streams from radar, optical sensors, and automatic identification systems are fused into a common operational picture that reveals exactly what is happening in our waters at any moment, day and night,” he said.

That common operational picture gives commanders a clearer understanding of movements at sea and allows them to identify anomalies, track vessels and coordinate responses more precisely.

“The mobile maritime criminal is no longer invisible because they are tracked, monitored, and arrested with surgical precision,” Mustapha said.

According to him, the capability has contributed significantly to the Nigerian Navy’s efforts to suppress piracy in Nigerian waters since 2022.

The People Behind The Technology

But the technology itself is only part of the story. At the graduation, the FOC repeatedly emphasised that MDA is a force multiplier, not a replacement for professional judgment. The information generated by radar, optical sensors, automatic identification systems and intelligence sources must still be interpreted by trained personnel before it can become meaningful operational action.

“Let us declare, ARMA is a force multiplier, not a replacement. It provides the picture where it is you, the operators who have graduated today, who interpreted and turned it into a decisive action information.”

It is this human element that the RMAC Training School seeks to strengthen.

Nigerian Navy’s Commitment to Maritime Security

In his welcome remarks, the Commandant of the RMAC Training School, Commander Eddy Edeghoghon Omokhodion, said the graduation demonstrated the Nigerian Navy’s continued commitment to maritime security through manpower development and capacity building.

He commended the graduands for their dedication and resilience, noting that they had acquired the knowledge, analytical competencies and practical skills required for deployment at Maritime Domain Awareness Centres and other operational establishments.

But Omokhodion also reminded them that graduation was the beginning of a greater responsibility.

He urged them to apply their knowledge with diligence, discipline, integrity and professionalism, while embracing continuous learning and adaptability as threats in the maritime environment evolve.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, for his leadership and support for the course, particularly his emphasis on operationally focused training priorities.

Three Ways MDA Changes The Fight

Rear Admiral Mustapha identified three major operational advantages provided by maritime domain awareness.

The first is improved operational effectiveness. By combining information from different sensors and intelligence sources into one common operational picture, commanders can understand what is happening at sea with greater accuracy.

The second is speed.

“With real-time monitoring and anomaly detection, suspicious activities can be identified quickly, allowing the Nigerian Navy to respond within minutes rather than hours and increasing the chances of successful interception,” he said.

The third is the more efficient deployment of naval assets.

Ships, aircraft and special forces can be directed to specific locations based on intelligence rather than being deployed randomly. This, according to the FOC, reduces waste, lowers risks to personnel and ensures that limited resources achieve maximum operational impact.

The significance goes beyond piracy. As Nigeria looks to its maritime space and blue economy for greater economic opportunities, the ability to protect those waters becomes increasingly important.

That was why Mustapha urged the graduands to understand the wider national responsibility attached to their new skills.

“Do not be complacent because you are the nation’s early warning system,” he said.

“As you leave this world today, remember that you are the ambassadors of the ARMA training school and Nigerian Navy. You represent the hope of a nation that looks to sea and the blue economy for a major part of its prosperity and security.”

Training For An Evolving Battlefield

For the Nigerian Navy, the graduation therefore represented more than the completion of another training programme. It marked another step in the transition from a force that primarily searched the waters to one increasingly capable of seeing, analysing and responding to activity across its maritime domain.

The challenge now is to keep that advantage ahead of the criminals.

Thus, it was a plus when the course commenced on May 18, 2026, with an initial strength of 30 students. Twenty-seven successfully graduated, comprising eight officers and 19 ratings.

The graduands were drawn from Course 14 and Batch 14 of the RMAC Basic and Intermediate Course for 2026.

In his course analysis, the Chief Instructor, Lieutenant Commander David Daniel, reaffirmed the strategic importance of the training school in developing personnel capable of monitoring Nigeria’s maritime domain, strengthening maritime security and supporting Nigerian Navy operations.

The Course Senior, Lieutenant Sani, in his vote of thanks, appreciated the Chief of the Naval Staff for providing the opportunity and resources for the training. He also commended Commander Omokhodion and the instructors for the quality of instruction delivered during the three-month programme.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of certificates and awards to participants who distinguished themselves in the theoretical and practical aspects of the training.

Lieutenant Emilian Oluchi Ohadiwe emerged as the Best Graduating Officer, while Rating Falana Stephen Olawale was recognised as the Best Graduating Rating.

The event was attended by Commanding Officers of NNS Centenary, NNS Thunder and NNS Kada, representatives of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Fleet Support Group, NNS Quorra, families of the graduands, senior officers, instructors, facilitators and members of the press.

As Rear Admiral Mustapha reminded the new operators, their task is not simply to watch the sea. It is to understand what they see, recognise the threat early and help turn information into decisive action.

“You must contribute your quota to Nigerian Navy operations, which will eventually translate into your contribution to national security.” And that is the responsibility that comes with becoming the Navy’s eyes at sea.