Ethiopia Submits Official Bid to Host AFCON 2028

Ethiopia has submitted an official bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The country’s football federation (EFF) says its government-backed proposal affirms “the nation’s full readiness to host Africa’s biggest footballing event”.

Ethiopia has staged AFCON three times, in 1962, 1968 and 1976, but its footballing infrastructure lags well behind others on the continent.

The nation had just one stadium approved for use by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last season but is in the process of inaugurating a new international stadium and sports complex in Addis Ababa.

That venue in the capital could provide one location for the tournament, but whether Ethiopia has enough compliant venues to host a 24-team AFCON across multiple locations remains a major question.

A number of existing regional facilities are understood not to meet FIFA or CAF standards in terms of infrastructure, facilities and overall match-day requirements.

Ethiopia played its home qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at neutral venues in Morocco and Rwanda but did host matches in Dire Dawa earlier this year.

Last month, CAF President Patrice Motsepe said his organisation had received “exciting bids” for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 AFCONs – with the tournament set to move to a four-year cycle after 2028.

Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe announced a joint Southern African bid for the 2028 finals earlier this year.

Despite reports that Morocco – hosts of the 2025 edition – could stage the tournament again in two years’ time, BBC Sport Africa understands the kingdom is not in the running and instead is focusing on preparations to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – three countries led by military governments – have expressed interest in co-hosting in 2032.

The 2027 AFCON is scheduled to take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July next year, with the competition returning to East Africa for the first time since it was held in Ethiopia in 1976.

Ethiopia won the AFCON title on home soil in 1962 but the Walia Ibex, ranked 143rd in the world and 43rd in Africa, have only qualified for the tournament three times since they last hosted.

Their most recent appearance came at the 2021 edition, when they finished bottom without a win in a group containing Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde.