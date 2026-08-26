Rite Foods Bring Soundcity OnTour to Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is set to become the latest stop in a nationwide search for Nigeria’s next music stars as Soundcity OnTour arrives on campus from August 18 to 20, with BIGI and Fearless Energy Drink bringing music, entertainment and talent discovery to Kaduna.

The Zaria activation is the 15th stop on the 20-campus tour, which is taking a free, high-production concert experience to universities across Nigeria from June to October. But beyond the excitement of a major concert, the tour is creating a more direct route for student artistes to move from performing before their peers to competing for national recognition.

That opportunity comes through BIGI Music, the talent discovery platform embedded in Soundcity OnTour. On Day One, campus activities and build-up will set the stage for the experience. Day Two will see student artistes take part in live BIGI Music auditions, with the Top Five earning a place on the concert stage. One winner will then emerge with a ₦1 million prize.

The competition does not end with the campus prize. Winners across the tour will advance to regional battles, where judges and social engagement will determine the acts that make it to the national stage. Two eventual national winners will receive full studio production, A&R mentorship led by Bankulli, guaranteed Soundcity Radio rotation, and professionally produced music videos.

This gives the BIGI Music story a dimension beyond a conventional campus competition: every university produces a winner, but the strongest talents have a chance to keep going.

For students at ABU, the other half of the attraction comes on Day Three, when the campus opens its stage to the full Soundcity OnTour concert, featuring leading Nigerian artistes including Falz, Magnito, Firstklaz, Hypeman Best, and DJ Dewik.