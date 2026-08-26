Lagos Ready to Host 14,000 Youths in Inaugural National Intermediate Games

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos State has announced its readiness to host no fewer than 14,000 Nigerian youths who will converge on the state for the inaugural National Intermediate Games scheduled to hold between October 1 and 15th, 2026.

The 15-day sports fiesta tagged ‘Eko 2026’ was introduced for youths between 15 to 18 years as a way to bridge the gap between teenage competitions and the senior level National Sports Festival. All the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) are expected to compete for honours in 31 sporting events in 28 sports.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos yesterday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said Lagos would always be at the forefront of sports development in the country.

Mr Omotosho who also doubles as the Chairman of the Media Committee of ‘Eko 2026’ stressed that Lagos State was committed to delivering an excellent first edition.

He emphasised that the initiative was aimed at bridging the gap between young sporting talents and professional athletes by identifying and developing future stars.

The Media committee chairman disclosed that various subcommittees had been established to coordinate critical aspects of the Games, including security, transportation and athletes’ welfare.

Omotoso stressed that in order to have a hitch-free Games was the reason that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently personally inspected some of the sporting facilities earmarked for the Games.

Chairman of Eko 2026 LOC, Dr. Sam Egube, the National Youth Games remains a platform to promote national unity and glory through sports.

He described the event as a major platform for youth development, talent discovery and national unity.

Egube who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the competition would provide opportunities to identify and nurture athletes capable of progressing to the National Sports Festival, continental competitions and eventually the global sporting stage.

He said Lagos was leveraging its experience in hosting major international sporting events to deliver a world-class competition and further consolidate its position as Nigeria’s sports hub.

According to him, the games would also provide an economic boost by creating opportunities for small businesses, while giving visitors the opportunity to experience Lagos’ culture, hospitality and tourist attractions.

While the University of Lagos has been earmarked to host all the expected 14,000 young athletes, 10 venues to host the games include; the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Rowe Park, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Yaba College of Technology Sports Centre, Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Elegbata Sports Centre and University of Lagos Sports Centre.

Lagos State’s Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, also confirmed that preparations were progressing rapidly, noting that the state had only 37 days to the commencement of the games at the time of the media parley.

Ogunlende assured athletes, officials and visitors of a safe and memorable experience, while appealing to the media to provide accurate information, promote the state’s attractions and reassure participants of Lagos’ readiness to host the event.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, described Lagos as a “serial trailblazer,” assuring that the state would draw on its wealth of experience in hosting major sporting events to deliver a successful competition.

Fatodu stressed that the mechanism put in place for this inaugural edition in conjunction with the National Sports Commission, will make it difficult for age cheats to have their ways during the games in Lagos.