Awoniyi Scores, Adds An Assist on Full Coventry Debut in Carabao Cup

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi yesterday opened his goals account as Coventry defeated Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The former Nottingham Forest forward who completed his switch to Coventry last week, impressed on his first full debut for the Sky Blues, scoring a goal and also contributing as assist for his new team.

Awoniyi opened the scoring in the third minute, finding the back of the net with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the bottom-right corner.

Few minutes later, Awoniyi turned provider, laying off a brilliant assist for Jack Rudoni, who finished with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box into the bottom-right corner to double Coventry’s advantage.

The Sky Blues completed the victory with second-half goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torpe as they secured their place in the next round of the competition.

However, Awoniyi was replaced with 20 minutes remaining, with fellow new signing Sidiki Cherif coming on to take his position.

The Nigerian joined Coventry City during the current summer window and made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Union Berlin striker came on with 20 minutes remaining, replacing former Everton forward Ellis Reco Simms.

Awoniyi will now be keen to build on his impressive performance and continue finding his best form as Coventry City look to maintain their Premier League status during the 2026/2027 campaign.

Elsewhere, English-Nigerian forward Josh Ajala also marked his full debut for West Ham United in impressive fashion, scoring twice as the Hammers cruised to a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night.

West Ham boss Nuno Espírito Santo named a youthful starting XI, with Ajala one of five teenagers handed a place in the lineup.

The 19-year-old had made his senior debut earlier this month, coming off the bench in stoppage time as West Ham secured a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth.

After Léo Scienza opened the scoring inside ten minutes, Ajala restored parity four minutes before half-time, heading Lewis Orford’s delivery into the net to bring the visitors level.