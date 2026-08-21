US Open Offers Biggest Prize Fund in Grand Slam History

The US Open will offer the biggest prize fund in Grand Slam history with a total of $108 million (£79.2m) on offer – marking a 20% increase on last year.

The singles’ champions will receive $5.5m (£4.03m) each in a 10% increase on 2025.

First-round losers will take home $140,000 (£102,667) – which is $30,000 and 27% more than last year.

The prize pool includes a $2m (£1.47m) contribution to a welfare fund, which leading players have been demanding from all the Grand Slams.

The four Grand Slam tournaments have also jointly announced the formation of a Grand Slam Player Council. This was another key request from players, some of who limited media appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon to 15 minutes to highlight their grievances.

Their other main demand is for each Grand Slam to dedicate 16% of its revenue to prize money, with the figure rising to 22% by 2030.

It is possible the US Open has become the first Slam to hit that target, but the US Tennis Association (USTA) has not yet published its financial statement for 2025.

Player representatives have also not seen the figures. However, if you allow for 10% growth to the $559.7m (£410.5m) the US Open generated in revenue in 2024, then prize money of $98.5m would have be in line with player expectations.

The USTA says the financial statement will be published before the start of the main draw.