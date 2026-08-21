Arsenal Begin Title Defence as Premier League Kicks off Live on DStv/GOtv

The Premier League season begins this weekend as defending champions Arsenal kickoff their title defence, while City, Liverpool, United and Chelsea also start their campaigns. All the action will be live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

Arsenal will open this Friday at 9:00 pm when they host newly promoted Coventry City. The Gunners begin their pursuit of consecutive league titles against a Coventry side making its return to the top flight and eager to start with a statement result.

Manchester United will be in action on Saturday at 12:30 pm with a trip to Hull City. Both teams will look to make a strong start.

At 3:00 pm, Ipswich Town host Sunderland, while Everton welcome Crystal Palace in the other afternoon fixture at the same time. The Everton-Palace clash will be live on SuperSport Action (GOtv Ch. 66, DStv Ch. 206). Tottenham Hotspur then visit Brentford at 5:30 pm in an all-London contest.

Sunday begins with Manchester City travelling to Bournemouth at 2:00 pm. The fixture marks City’s first Premier League game under new manager Enzo Maresca, following Pep Guardiola’s departure, giving the visitors an early opportunity to show what the new era could bring.

At 4:30 pm, Newcastle United host Liverpool in one of the weekend’s standout fixtures. Liverpool also begin a new chapter under head coach Andoni Iraola, while Newcastle will look to make home advantage count against the reigning Premier League challengers.

All the action will be live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. All Premier League matches air live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203). The opening round concludes on Monday at 8:00 pm with Chelsea visiting Fulham in a West London derby.