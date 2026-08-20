Atiku: If Elected President I Will Restore Fuel Subsidy

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to restore Nigeria’s petrol subsidy if elected president in the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku made the declaration during a Facebook Live session while addressing questions about the removal of the subsidy and its impact on Nigerians.

He said he did not initially oppose the policy but has since changed his position, questioning how the savings from the subsidy removal have been utilised.

“I initially did not oppose the removal of the fuel subsidy. But now that it has been removed, where is the money? Where has the subsidy money gone? Has it been used to improve healthcare, education or security?

“If I win the presidential election, I will restore the subsidy. And anyone who stole Nigeria’s subsidy funds must return the money.”

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The decision triggered a sharp increase in fuel prices, followed by higher transportation, food and other living costs.

Tinubu had defended the decision, saying the subsidy had become too costly for the country to sustain.