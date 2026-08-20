  • Thursday, 20th August, 2026

Tinubu Meets Osun Gov Adeleke at State House

Breaking | 3 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State at the State House, Abuja.

Adeleke arrived at the Presidential Villa on Thursday evening and was driven straight to the forecourt before heading to the first floor for a closed-door meeting with the president.

The meeting is coming less than a week after Adeleke secured re-election for a second term in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Osun governor’s meeting with Tinubu is attracting considerable political interest, coming at a time when political realignments are intensifying ahead of the 2027 general election.

Although the purpose of Thursday’s meeting was not immediately disclosed, discussions between the two leaders could touch on developments in Osun State, governance, federal-state relations and broader national political issues.

Adeleke had consistently said he was ready to back the second term bid of Tinubu in the forthcoming January, 2027 presidential poll notwithstanding the fact that he belongs to a different party, Accord Party, from that of the president, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later…

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