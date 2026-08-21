  • Friday, 21st August, 2026

Sunday Dare Confirmed for NNL AGM Today

Sport | 4 seconds ago

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria National League (NNL) got a big boost with the expected presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Dare, a former Minister of Sports who has continued to lend his weight behind sports confirmed yesterday that he would be in Owerri for the NNL AGM billed for the Rockview Hotel this Friday.

“I will be in Owerri to support the NNL where George Aluo and his team are doing a great job,” Dare said.

The Ogbomosho High Chief who is a communication expert was also full of praise for Imo State Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma for investing in sports.

“My friend and brother His Excellency Hope Uzodimma is doing well on all fronts. He is giving good attention to every sector including sports. I was recently in Imo State and whoever visits the state cannot but give kudos to the governor,” Dare said.

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