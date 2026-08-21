Glo Unveils Campaign Line, ‘Never Settle For Less,’ New Products

Total telecommunications solutions company, Globacom, on Wednesday unveiled a transformative campaign tagline, “Never Settle For Less,” at an event held at its corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company, which is marking its 23rd anniversary this month, also used the occasion to unveil some life-changing products and services to help Nigerians strive for excellence and achieve their goals.

“Never Settle For Less”, the exhortative brand campaign line, is a bold call on Nigerians to seek the best for themselves at all times and never to settle for less in the pursuit of their ambition and goals.

The company believes that this is the only way to attain new heights, achieve life goals, and excel in an increasingly competitive world with plenty of opportunities ready to be explored.

The company’s representative, Uche Ogwuda, said at the media event that “digital services have become the magic tool to transform lives, and anyone who understands that success is aided by the application of transformative telecommunication products and services will understand never to settle for less”.

The products Glo showcased at the event to underscore its commitment to driving Nigerians to achieve excellence were Welcome Bonus, Talkmasta Reloaded, Magic Bundles, and its revamped self-service app, New Glo Café. All the products have been designed to give customers the best value for money.

The widely popular Glo Talkmasta “6 for 6” has been reloaded with more benefits to make customers happier for making calls on the network.

Hitherto, the product gave subscribers six free call minutes and 50 MB data for every 6 minutes of talk. Now, apart from getting the free 6 minutes, they also get FREE 100MB (50 MB More). This offer is the best-value tariff plan for customers in Nigeria and reinforces Glo as the network that gives more talk time plus Free Data, on every six minutes of use.

Glo has also enhanced its existing Welcome Bonus Offer, as it now rewards every new customer who purchases and activates a Glo SIM with benefits worth N2,100. These include 20 minutes of calls to all networks, 2GB free data and a free 1-month GloTv Premium subscription.

A first-of-its-kind telecom product in Nigeria was also unveiled by the company at the event. Called Magic Data Bundle, it is a new data proposition that ensures every qualifying bundle purchase includes a guaranteed data allocation together with an automatic Magic Bonus Data allocation.

This ensures that customers always receive the guaranteed bundle and receive additional bonus data. The bonus amount, however, varies according to the predefined bonus allocation matrix.

Ogwuda said, “The Magic Bonus Data transforms data subscription into a rewarding experience because customers know they will always receive the guaranteed data purchased while also anticipating an additional Magic Bonus.

“The product is offered at 2 price points – N1600 & N 3500. Customers receive between 500 MB and 12GB magic bonuses on different Magic Data Bundles.”

Glo’s current and prospective customers can buy magic bundles through Glo Café App or by dialling *312#

Glo Café, Globacom’s interactive self-service App, has also been revamped to enhance customer experience on the platform.

The revamped Glo Café App has a vibrant youthful and customer-friendly User Interface with new security features and payment options.

The most significant attraction of the new App is the Gloria AI assistant, another first by Globacom in Nigeria.

Gloria, an AI-powered Voice & Text Assistant, assists with queries and finds the best offers in seconds. It is available in five languages: English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French & Spanish.

The app also has exclusive offers, such as Free 100GB on First Time Registration, a 100 per cent bonus on every recharge, Special Data Bundles, like 10GB for N2,500, and 10 per cent more data on data bundles. Glo customers can download Glo Café App from Google Playstore and Apple App stores.

Some of the guests at the event narrated their “Never Settle for Less” moments. For Mai Atafo, a fashion entrepreneur, it was about having to actualise his dream of moving from a paid job as a brand manager at a big brand to starting his own fashion label. Today, that bold decision has positioned him as one of the best suit makers in Africa.

Dr. Rueben Abati said he had consistently challenged himself to go further rather than settle for less. Abati stated this mind-set had contributed to his reaching the peak of his career.

He commended Globacom for its commitment to innovation over the years, describing innovation as the soul of business, whether in technology, business development, entertainment, or other areas.

According to him, Globacom has continued to stay at the top of its game by pushing boundaries.