GKS  Youth Assembly Holds at Zonal Level

The 2026 annual youth assembly of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), the Church of the Living God, will be held at the zonal level from Saturday, August 22 to Sunday, August 23, 2026, across various zones in Nigeria, Ghana, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America.

The annual programme is being organised in accordance with the directive of the headquarters of the Church, located in Salem City, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

The Chairman of the GKS Youth Fellowship Central Committee (YFCC), Lagos Zone, Brother Pureheart Nwossah, in a statement, said that activities for the Lagos Zone commenced with sporting events held at E. T. Otomewo Square, GKS Egbe Branch, on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The Lagos Zone programme will continue with a Bible Quiz Competition involving the ten branches of the Church in the zone. The competition is scheduled to take place at the GKS Apapa Service Hall, Ora Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos, on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The highlight of the programme will be the Special Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the GKS Apapa Branch Service Hall. During the service, the address of the President of the Church, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, will be read to the congregation.

The President’s address is centred on the theme, “Better Is The End Of A Thing Than The Beginning Thereof,” drawn from Ecclesiastes 7:8.

According to the statement, the Thanksgiving service will also feature the presentation of prizes and awards to teams that participated in the sporting activities and Bible Quiz Competition, as well as the presentation of individual laurels to outstanding participants.

The annual youth assembly is designed to promote spiritual growth, fellowship, healthy competition, unity and the development of young people within the Church.

“The GKS Youth Fellowship Central Committee, Lagos Zone, has therefore invited members, families, friends and well-wishers to participate in the activities and join in the Thanksgiving Service as the 2026 Annual Youth Assembly concludes at the zonal level,” the statement noted.