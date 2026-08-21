Sol3x Explores Love in New Single ‘Heart Desire’

Lagos-based artist, Badejo Gbolahan Solomon, who records under the name Sol3x, is set to release his new single ‘Heart Desire’ August 21, 2026. The song is a love record produced by Tearshirt, centred on romance and emotional intimacy between two people.

The release brings together Sol3x’s songwriting and performance with Tearshirt’s production, and it marks a shift towards a softer, more personal side of his artistry. Rather than treating love as an abstract theme, ‘Heart Desire’ is presented as a direct expression of romantic feeling, placing emotion at the core of the record.

Sol3x was born on September 22 in Lagos, a city that has produced successive generations of artists across Afrobeats, pop, hip-hop and R&B. He has built his catalog gradually, with earlier singles including ‘JO,’ ‘Climax,’ ‘Hustler’s Anthem (Freestyle)’ and, more recently, ‘Higher,’ most of which leaned towards themes of ambition and perseverance.

‘Heart Desire’ moves in a different direction, giving him room to explore vulnerability and romance rather than hustle and drive.

Love songs are a constant in Nigerian and African popular music, and the challenge for any artist working within that space is making a familiar theme feel personal. How ‘Heart Desire’ is received will likely come down to execution: the melody, vocals, lyrics, and Tearshirt’s production, rather than the subject matter alone, since love as a theme is far from new in a market that releases such records constantly.

As an independent artist without major label backing, Sol3x has relied on steady output and direct engagement with listeners to grow his following, distributing his music through platforms including Spotify, Audiomack, Boomplay and Apple Music.

That approach reflects a broader pattern among Nigeria’s emerging performers, for whom digital distribution has made it possible to reach audiences well beyond Lagos.

For Sol3x, ‘Heart Desire’ functions on two levels: a love song aimed at listeners looking for something emotionally direct, and another step in the ongoing process of establishing his name and sound.