A’Ibom Calls for Stronger Regulation of Digital Media to Curb Harmful Content

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has stressed the need for stronger regulation of the digital media space to curb the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and other harmful content capable of undermining public trust and social cohesion.

The state Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, made the call at the maiden Southern Regional Advertising Conference of ARCON held at the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo.

He charged stakeholders in the advertising, media and digital communication ecosystem to uphold professional and ethical standards, noting that the rapid expansion of digital platforms had created new challenges for effective regulation and responsible information dissemination.

The commissioner warned that the ease with which information is produced and circulated online has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish credible information from false and misleading content.

This, he said, underscores the need for stronger regulatory mechanisms and greater accountability among media practitioners, advertisers, content creators and digital platforms.

Umanah emphasised that regulation should not be viewed as an attempt to stifle innovation or freedom of expression, but as a necessary framework for promoting responsible communication, protecting the public and maintaining confidence in the information ecosystem.

He tasked stakeholders to embrace collaboration, pro-fessional ethics and technological innovation in addressing emerging challenges in the digital media environment.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote responsible media practice, credible information dissemination and the growth of a vibrant advertising and communication industry in the State.

Earlier, the Director-General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, had said the conference was convened not merely to identify the challenges confronting the advertising industry, but also to explore practical and sustainable solutions.

He explained that the conference provides a platform for meaningful dialogue among regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, compliance professionals, academics and other stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem.

The two-day conference, which ended yesterday, brought together stakeholders from the advertising, media and communication sectors to deliberate on emerging trends, regulatory challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s evolving media landscape.