FG Grant: SMDF EMERGE Team to Field Applicants’ Questions in Live Sessions

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), an agency under the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has announced two live information sessions for prospective applicants interested in grant funding under its EMERGE initiative.

The sessions, scheduled for today and tomorrow, were designed to guide applicants on eligibility requirements, available funding streams, and the application process.

According to the Fund, the interactive sessions would be hosted by the EMERGE team and would provide a platform for prospective applicants to ask questions and receive clarifications before submitting their applications.

The first session would focus on Exploration & Critical Minerals and will hold today, from 12pm to 1pm. The second session, dedicated to Research & Development, is scheduled for tomorrow, from 11am to 12pm.

The Fund encouraged interested individuals, researchers, innovators, and other eligible stakeholders to participate in order to better understand the grant programme and its requirements.

Applications for the grant remain open, and prospective applicants are advised to visit a dedicated website for additional information and to submit their applications.

The EMERGE programme forms part of the federal government’s broader efforts to promote investment, research, innovation, and sustainable development within Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.