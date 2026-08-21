APC National Chair, Yilwatda, Apologises to Aggrieved Oyo Members, Calls for Unity

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, yesterday, apologised to aggrieved members in Oyo State over perceived wrongs during the party’s internal primaries, saying the National Working Committee (NWC) took responsibility for such actions.

Yilwatda made the appeal in Ibadan, the state capital, during the launch of the APC Campaign Office, where he appealed to aggrieved members to forgive the party and remain united ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the responsibility extended beyond Oyo State, stating that the committee that conducted the party’s primaries was constituted by the national leadership and therefore, any mistake committed by it amounted to a mistake by the party.

“This is not for Oyo State alone. Anywhere anybody made a mistake in a state, it is our mistake because the committee was set up by us and they are representing us.

“If anybody is hurt, if anybody is injured, if anybody is prevented or excluded in any form or the other, we take responsibility. On TV, before Nigerians, we take responsibility of all that has happened. I appeal to everybody that we are sorry.”

The APC Chairman urged members at polling units, wards and local government areas across the country to regard the matter as an internal family affair.

Yilwatda assured them that the party was taking Oyo State seriously because of its strategic importance and large voting population, second only to Lagos.

The APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, lauded the party’s National Chairman for fulfilling his promises to the state within two days.

Alli expressed appreciation to Yilwatda for honouring the invitation to meet with governorship aspirants and stakeholders, stating that the achievements recorded within the period surpassed what the stakeholders had been able to accomplish.

He disclosed that the promises made when the National Chairman invited the aspirants had now been fulfilled.

“We cannot thank you enough for what you have come to do. What you have achieved successfully in two days, we have not been able to accomplish,” Alli said.

He assured the national chairman that the party in Oyo would continue to do the needful.