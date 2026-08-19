Niger Requires N63m to Participate in 2026 National Sport Festival

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Sports Commission has said that it requires at least N63million to participate in the National Sports festival scheduled to take place in Enugu later in the year.

The amount is for the preparation of the athletes, purchase of sports equipment as well as allowances for the participants and officials.

Chairman of the Niger State Sports Commission NSSC Mr Danjuma Abdul Masu told sports writers in Minna that requests which will also cover the state’s participation in the zonal competition had been tabled before the state government for the quick release of funds to ensure early preparation.

Danjuma Musa disclosed that the state will take a minimum of 215 athletes and officials to the games and will be participating in athletics, Judo, handball football, Dart, badminton boxing among others.

Masu disclosed that the state is optimistic of winning a minimum of 10 gold medals saying the optimism is based on the national performances of its athletes in many sports.

He explained that the Commission had undertaken a comprehensive strength analysis across the various sporting associations and identified disciplines where Niger has realistic prospects of winning medals pointing to badminton, where he claimed Niger State has emerged as a dominant force.

“Niger State is preparing a contingent of about 215 athletes and officials, with the clear mandate of surpassing the state’s previous performances at the national sporting fiesta” Masu declared adding. “10 gold medals is our minimum target”

“It has not been achieved before, but we are now a 50-year-old state, and we believe we have what it takes to achieve it and even go beyond it,” Masu declared.

He said part of the Commission’s strategy is to broaden it’s medal base. The state had also opened new frontiers by inaugurating associations for shooting and darts, both of which, he said, have promising medal prospects.

The Chairman maintained that the target of 10 gold medals was the product of investment and deliberate preparation rather than mere ambition.