  • Tuesday, 18th August, 2026

Leadway Unveils Multi-generational Insurance Solution, to Protect Families

Business | 1 second ago

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Assurance,  has unveiled the Leadway Lifetime Plan, a whole-of-life insurance solution designed to extend financial protection beyond the immediate household to the wider family circle.

The plan unveiled at a press briefing with the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos.

Speaking on the new insurance plan, the executive Director Technical & Operations Leadway,  Olufunmilayo Amanwa, said the  Leadway Lifetime Plan responded to the increasingly complex financial responsibilities faced by many working adults, particularly members of the Sandwich Generation individuals who simultaneously provide financial support for ageing parents while raising children and planning for their future. 

She said with family responsibilities now extending beyond the traditional nuclear household, the Leadway Lifetime Plan was designed to offer broader, long-term protection that reflects the realities of modern Nigerian families.

 Amanwa, said  the product reflected  the insurer’s recognition that family structures and financial responsibilities were evolving, and that insurance solutions must evolve with them.

“Financial responsibility no longer stops at the nuclear family. Today, one individual may be supporting children, a spouse, ageing parents, and in some cases, parents-in-law or siblings, all at once. That reality demands a different approach to protection,” she stated.

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