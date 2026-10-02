Fertility Specialist, Musician Daramola Marks 40, Keeps Dreams Alive

Founder and Medical Director of Greenleaf Fertility Clinic and Wellness Centre, Ikorodu, Dr. Adeleke Daramola Luke, has marked his 40th birthday, celebrating a career highlighted by over 300 successful live births through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) alongside an active pursuit in the Nigerian music industry.

Widely known as ‘Dr. Global’ on social media, Daramola has built his medical career around reproductive medicine and assisted conception, helping couples achieve parenthood after years of fertility challenges.

Born into the royal family of Oba Adewumi Daramola, the Onigbemo of Igbemo-Ekiti, Dr. Daramola earned his medical degree from the University of Lagos.

He subsequently undertook specialized postgraduate training in reproductive medicine across Germany and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria to establish his medical practice.

Alongside his medical practice, Daramola has maintained a longstanding passion for music.

In 2015, he emerged as a runner-up in an MTN music talent competition, where he performed on stage alongside established Nigerian artists including Humblesmith and Harrysong.

He has continued to write and record music, with his latest artistic venture being a collaboration with Afro-fusion artiste, Qdot.

Those close to his work described his dual path as a reflection of his drive to build a career on his own terms.

In a tribute, scientific consultant and long-time friend, Dr. Adetokunbo Soyoye, said Adeleke’s rare blend of medicine and creative arts is a testament to what happens when vision meets relentless drive.

​”Adeleke is a goal-getter, completely unashamed about pursuing his dreams,” he said.