Beacon of Hope for Football Talent at 1xCup 2026: The

Remarkable Story of Green Lock FC

The true magic of football happens when players, coaches, and fans experience every moment together. That was exactly the atmosphere at a 1xCup 2026 Badagry Zone qualifier, where Green Lock FC confidently defeated Dominion Stars 3–0.

The victory became one of the standout moments from the start of the tournament.

Green Lock FC delivered the result while also showing character, discipline,

cohesive team movement, confidence in attack, and a desire to prove that the club is ready to aim higher.

Green Lock FC: more than just a team

The story of this distinctive club began on October 15, 2023, in Abuja. According to the club’s founder, Mr. Olufunsho Cliffton Peters, it was his way to help his community. For many boys facing difficult life circumstances, the club became a chance to develop their talent,

believe in themselves, and create a new path ahead. Green Lock FC is more than just a club. It has become a beacon of hope for young players dreaming of making it in professional football.

Behind every small miracle lies hard work. Mr. Olufunsho Cliffton Peters built an effective platform that helps young footballers stay in the game, develop, and work toward a professional career. For the team, 1xCup 2026 became an opportunity to showcase their efforts to a wider audience.

Green Lock FC’s top stars

Green Lock FC’s opening victory over Dominion Stars demonstrated the strength of cohesive teamwork.

However, several of the club’s players have already attracted particular attention. Right winger Promise Marcus scored a spectacular goal and stood out with an impressive blend of speed and technique, while Gafar Shonde gave a master-class in full-back play, skillfully switching between solid defending and timely involvement in attack.