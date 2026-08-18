Rensource, Metro EV Unveil Renewable-powered Mobility Ecosystem

Rensource Energy and Metropolitan Electric (Metro EV) have signed an agreement to launch Nigeria’s first integrated renewable-powered electric mobility ecosystem, with the initiative expected to commence on September 1, 2026.

The partnership, it said in a statement, will combine renewable energy, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery solutions and financing in a single platform aimed at making electric mobility more accessible to individuals, businesses and transport operators.

According to statement, the initiative is designed to tackle major barriers to electric vehicle adoption, including high upfront costs, limited charging infrastructure, range concerns and inadequate financing.

The partnership will also provide vehicle diagnosis, maintenance and after-sales support, as well as payment and maintenance platforms. A credit system based on cash flow will enable individual drivers and businesses to access financing, while battery rental and replacement options are expected to reduce ownership costs and range concerns.

Chief Executive Officer of Rensource Energy, Dr. Azizat Gbadegesin, said the company was prepared to deliver the project based on its experience in renewable energy programmes across Africa.

“We have built a scalable operating platform that delivers projects on time, on budget and to specification,” she said, adding that the partnership would extend the company’s “discipline and reliability” to Nigeria’s mobility sector.

Gbadegesin said: “We are not just introducing electric vehicles. We are building the infrastructure, the technology, and the financing models to make sustainable transport work for every Nigerian.”

Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Electric, Olugbenga Obadina, said effective coordination would be critical to expanding electric mobility.

“Nigeria has reached a critical stage in its transition to electric mobility. The policy pieces are largely in place. What is needed now is to connect them, with coordination and execution across agencies,” he said.