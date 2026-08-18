Locals Kill 13 Lakurawa Terrorists in New Attack on Sokoto State, Soldiers, Others Die

• Atiku: Condolences no longer enough, tackles FG



Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





At least, about 13 members of the Lakurawa Terrorist group were killed by locals in Ungushi community in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following a fresh attack.

Although about 32 residents of the community and four soldiers were reportedly also killed by suspected bandits in an onslaught that held over two-day and sent shockwaves across the state.

The attack, which began during Jumu’a prayers at about 2:15pm on Friday, August 14, 2026, saw gunmen storm the village on motorcycles, disperse worshippers at the mosque, and open fire on civilians.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants first killed five people, left, and then returned to continue the killing spree, surrounding the community and shooting indiscriminately until the early hours of Saturday.

A community leader, who participated in the burial on Sunday, however, said residents recovered and buried 32 bodies, while also claiming that 13 of the attackers were killed by locals during the prolonged gun battle.

According to him, the bandits instructed their men to kill every man they found while sparing women and children, before turning their guns toward residents who had fled to hide on a nearby hill.

The attackers also set fire on seven houses, two shops and three vehicles, but the downpour reportedly prevented the fire from causing extensive damage to the community.

The violence was not limited to Ungushi. Residents said the same group invaded Umbutu, Maikurhuna, Gwandi, Girkau and Zugu communities, where they stole large numbers of livestock and valuables without recording deaths.

Four soldiers were reportedly killed on Friday, a development locals said triggered the subsequent wave of attacks on Ungushi and neighboring villages.

The killings have forced thousands to flee as displaced residents have sought refuge in Kebbe, Jega, Koko, Tambuwal, Aleiro and other towns across Sokoto and Kebbi states amid poor communication networks.

General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgha Paul Koughna, led over 200 soldiers on an assessment visit to Kebbe on Sunday and announced a rejig of the security architecture in border communities.

The Sokoto State Police Command said additional personnel have been deployed to affected areas, while the Army confirmed ongoing operations against the Lakurawa terrorist group believed to be behind the renewed attacks.

Community leaders have appealed to the federal and state governments for urgent intervention, saying remote communities remained vulnerable, especially during the rainy season when access and security were most difficult.

Atiku: Condolences No Longer Enough, Tackles FG Over Sokoto Killings

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the federal government over the recurring killings of Nigerians, saying expressions of sympathy after deadly attacks were no longer sufficient to address the country’s security crisis.

Atiku made the remarks on Monday while reacting to the killings in Ungushi community.

The former vice-president described the victims as innocent Nigerians and expressed sympathy to their families and the people of Sokoto State.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their relatives the strength to bear the loss.

But Atiku insisted that the repeated occurrence of mass killings demanded urgent action from the government rather than another round of condolences.

“Condolences are no longer enough. How many more Nigerians must be slaughtered before this government treats the protection of human life as an emergency?” he asked.

He described the recurrence of such attacks as frightening, warning that the government must not become comfortable with issuing statements whenever Nigerians are killed.

“These killings have become frighteningly recurrent, and a government that cannot protect its citizens must not become comfortable issuing statements after every massacre,” Atiku said.

He urged the federal government to immediately strengthen its security response by improving intelligence gathering, protecting communities considered vulnerable to attacks and ensuring that those responsible for the Sokoto killings are brought to justice.

He said the government’s response to insecurity must go beyond rhetoric and demonstrate a clear commitment to protecting citizens.

“The federal government must move from condolences to action: strengthen intelligence, secure vulnerable communities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The first duty of government is to protect life. Nigerians cannot continue to bury their loved ones while those entrusted with their security offer excuses,” he said.