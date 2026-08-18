Keyamo Requests IATA To Review Osubi Airport Location Code

• Directs stakeholders to reflect designation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has formally requested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to review the existing three-letter location code “QRW” assigned to Osubi Airport in Delta State, with a view to adopting a code that more accurately reflects the airport’s official name and geographical identity.

The request was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister and addressed to the IATA Area Manager for West and Central Africa, Dr. Samuel Fatokun.

Osubi Airport, which bears the ICAO four-letter location indicator DNSU, is physically located in Osubi town, near Warri, Delta State. While the airport is sometimes informally identified as “Warri Airport” because it serves the Warri metropolitan area, the federal government has emphasised that its established and appropriate geographical designation is Osubi Airport.

According to the Minister, the continued use of the IATA code QRW, which is associated with the broader Warri identity, does not adequately reflect the airport’s actual name and physical location.

The federal government is therefore asking IATA to initiate a formal review of the existing code and, subject to IATA’s applicable coding standards and the availability of suitable combinations, consider a three-letter code that bears a clearer relationship to the name Osubi.

Among the possible alternatives suggested for consideration are OSU, OSB, SUB and QSB, while acknowledging that the final designation remains subject to IATA’s established coding procedures and availability.

Keyamo, in a statement issued Monday by his SA Media, Tunde Moshood, said aligning the airport’s IATA code more closely with its official name and physical location would strengthen the airport’s identity, reduce potential ambiguity for passengers and other stakeholders, and promote consistency across aviation, travel, ticketing, baggage and related information systems.

Keyamo has also directed all airlines operating flights to and from the airport to ensure that appropriate flight tickets, luggage tags, boarding passes and other passenger-facing documentation reflect the airport’s proper designation as Osubi, Delta State.

He has also directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and other relevant aviation agencies to ensure that the proper designation is consistently reflected and enforced across their respective systems, records, publications and operational interfaces.

The minister stressed that the clarification is intended to ensure geographical and operational accuracy, rather than create confusion around the airport’s role in serving the wider Warri metropolitan area.

He stated unequivocally: “Osubi is not Warri and Warri is not Osubi.”

He however stated that government remains committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, locations and operational information are accurately represented in national and international aviation systems.