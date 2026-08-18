Gadzama Remembers Prof Kasunmu, Celebrates a Life Devoted to Law

Joe- Kyari Gadzama has paid tribute to the late Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, describing him as a distinguished member of the Nigerian Bar whose professionalism, dignity and commitment to the traditions of the legal profession earned him enduring respect among his colleagues.

Gadzama, who had appeared against Professor Kasunmu in a number of matters, said he witnessed firsthand the professionalism and cordial relationships the late Senior Advocate maintained with colleagues, including those on the opposing side.

He also recalled attending meetings of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria in Lagos, when Professor Kasunmu served as Chairman. According to Gadzama, he presided over the proceedings with the dignity, composure and authority that characterised his generation of Senior Advocates, displaying a quiet assurance and commitment to the standards of the legal profession.

He further stated that his connection with Professor Kasunmu also extended beyond the courtroom through Spencer, a mutual colleague and friend, whom he came to know through his late Uncle, Lamar Abbagana. Those relationships, he said, gave him a deeper appreciation of the professional legacy Professor Kasunmu built, and the influence he had on those who worked with and around him. He also described Professor Kasunmu as belonging to an era in which the practice of law was regarded not merely as a profession, but as a calling requiring discipline, learning, integrity and a deep sense of responsibility.

According to Gadzama, Professor Kasunmu’s contribution to the Nigerian legal profession would endure beyond the cases he argued or the offices he occupied, with his conduct and commitment to professional standards forming an important part of the legacy he leaves behind.

While Joining other members of the Bar in mourning his passing, Gadzama celebrated Professor Kasunmu’s life and devotion to the law, saying his contribution to the development and dignity of the Nigerian legal profession would not be forgotten. He prayed that the soul of the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, would rest in peace.