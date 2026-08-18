2027: Parties Yet to Unveil Campaign Councils  Hours to August 19 Commencement of Campaigns

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Less than 24 hours to the commencement of campaigns for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections, major political parties are yet to fully constitute and unveil their campaign councils.

However, this seems to be traced to internal intrigues, consultations and legal disputes.

The development implies that President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other presidential candidates could enter the formal campaign period without clearly defined campaign structures unless last-minute decisions are reached.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 19, 2026, for the commencement of presidential and National Assembly campaigns, while governorship and state Assembly campaigns will begin on September 9.

The ALL Progressives Congress (APC) National Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, told journalists that the party’s campaign council would be announced by the National Working Committee (NWC), adding that attention had recently been focused on the Osun State governorship election which was held last Saturday.

He said that the August 19 date only opens the campaign window and does not compel parties to begin activities that day, saying that the APC would unveil its council once the NWC concludes its deliberations.

Another senior APC official, who craved anonymity, said the party was balancing the interests of governors, former governors, lawmakers, party leaders, and the five legacy parties that formed the APC.

He added that some aggrieved aspirants who lost in the recent primaries would be compensated to preserve party unity.

It was gathered from party insiders that the APC’s loss in the Osun State governorship election has also complicated discussions over key campaign positions, with some members questioning whether Hope Uzodimma, Imo State governor, and other Osun State campaign leaders should receive prominent roles in President Tinubu’s campaign organisation.

Meanwhile, former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, are among those being considered to lead the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign organisation, sources close to THISDAY said

With Atiku as its presidential candidate, the party is weighing political experience and regional balance as consultations continue.

An ADC chieftain said there was no cause for alarm, adding that aggressively campaigning too early could impose high financial costs on candidates and supporters.

However, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, was yet to respond to enquiries from THISDAY as of press time on why the party continued to delay the unveiling of its campaign council.

However, Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate; Rabiu Kwankwaso, his running mate, and other party leaders have intensified consultations over the campaign council, THISDAY has learnt.

Also, Habibu Sale Mohammed, spokesman for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has dismissed reports of disagreement between the Obi and Kwankwaso camps over the campaign council formation.

“There is no fighting in the NDC over the campaign council. Everyone is working hand in hand to ensure that a credible structure is produced,” he said.

Chief Peter Ameh, the NDC senatorial candidate and former National Chairman of the defunct Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), said the absence of a formally unveiled council did not mean the party was unprepared.

“The campaign council is not really a problem. The important thing is that someone has already put himself on the ballot and he wants to win,” Ameh told THISDAY in a telephone interview.

THISDAY was told that the NDC campaign would be “rigorous and robust” to deliver victory to Obi on January 16, 2027.

Meanwhile, Donald Duke, the PRP presidential candidate, is facing a legal challenge from Yakubu Kingsley, an aspirant, over his nomination, with the Federal High Court in Abuja fixing November 2 for judgment.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is also challenging his exclusion as Accord’s presidential candidate. Sam Okpala, the Labour Party’s Secretary in Lagos State, said the party would commence full mobilisation after judgment in its leadership dispute.

The PDP, on its own, said that it is ready but waiting for approval of the campaign council from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

In the meantime, the SDP faces a separate legal case involving former party officials.

Political analysts say the coming days could witness a flurry of announcements as parties race to settle outstanding disputes and unveil their campaign councils and directors-general ahead of the 2027 elections.