Lawmakers Demand Accountability Over Osun Election Violence, National Insecurity

• Seek probe of Fadahunsi’s viral video of alleged incitement

• Demand review of national security deployment strategy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Concerned members of the House of Representatives have expressed concern over the violence and loss of lives that characterised the Osun State governorship election held last Saturday and the continuing deterioration of Nigeria’s national security situation.

The lawmakers, under the aegis of Save Democracy Group, a bipartisan platform, also called for an investigation into a widely circulated video in which Senator Francis Fadahunsi was reportedly heard making comments interpreted as encouraging supporters to kill members of the Accord Party in Ilesa.

It maintained that while Fadahunsi had denied inciting violence, the denial should not prevent an independent investigation.

The group made the call on Monday in a statement jointly signed by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (NDC, Rivers), Hon Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina); and Hon. Mansur Jega (ADC, Kebbi).

It noted that the loss of Nigerian lives must not be treated as an acceptable cost of political competition.

It also commended the people of Osun State for exercising their democratic rights despite the tension, intimidation and violence that preceded the election.

The group recalled that the Nigeria Police Force confirmed in July that it was investigating 30 cases of suspected politically motivated killings linked to the build-up to the election, while civil society groups had earlier documented 56 politically related violent incidents and 14 fatalities.

It added that on 13 August, two days before the election, a resident of Esa-Oke was reportedly killed and another person injured in a shooting, as confirmed by the police.

It said: “These figures represent human beings — fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, political supporters and ordinary citizens — whose lives should never have been sacrificed for political ambition.”

The group questioned the effectiveness and accountability of the extensive deployment of security personnel to Osun State, saying that violence and casualties continued despite the security presence.

It pointed out that the deployment of security personnel must not become a substitute for effective policing, stressing that every death be investigated and every perpetrator held accountable, irrespective of political affiliation or status.

Against this background, the group called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other competent authorities to conduct comprehensive investigations into all cases of political violence before and during the election.

It urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the DSS, the NHRC and other relevant authorities to investigate the statement and its context.

While insisting that Fadahunsi must face probe for inciting violence, it added: “Political leaders occupy positions of influence and must understand that words capable of encouraging violence can have deadly consequences in an already volatile environment.

“Where the evidence establishes that an offence was committed, Senator Fadahunsi like any other Nigerian must be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Political office must never confer immunity from accountability.”

The Save Democracy Group also questioned what it described as the unprecedented scale of security deployment for the state governorship election.

It stressed that the Federal Government must explain the criteria used to determine the scale and composition of the deployment.

The group lamented that states facing persistent terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnapping and attacks on security personnel continue to complain of inadequate security presence and resources, while an extraordinary concentration of security personnel was deployed for a state election.

It was of the opinion that security must be based on assessed risk, not political calculations.

To this end, the group called on the Federal Government to publish the security assessment and deployment framework used for the Osun election and explain how similar resources are being allocated to communities facing sustained terrorist and bandit attacks.

The group drew attention to recent attacks in Kebbi and Sokoto States, saying the contrast between the security deployment in Osun and the insecurity confronting other Nigerians was disturbing.

The concerned lawmakers added that a recent gun battle in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 police officers and two civilians, according to the police spokesman, with two other police officers injured.

In Sokoto State, the group said, communities in and around Kebbe Local Government Area continue to face attacks by armed groups, while recent reporting confirmed that an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hussaini Balarabe, was killed in a gun battle with bandits in the area.

It noted: “These incidents illustrate the uncomfortable reality facing Nigeria. While extraordinary security resources can be mobilised for an election, communities confronting persistent insecurity continue to lose civilians and security personnel.

“Nigeria cannot police elections more effectively than it protects its citizens.

“The Federal Government must urgently review its national security deployment strategy and ensure that security resources are allocated according to the severity and persistence of threats across the country.”

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for aspects of the process that worked, it urged the commission to conduct a comprehensive post-election review of the Osun process.

It called on INEC to identify every logistical, technological, administrative and procedural weakness and implement corrective measures before 2027.

It added: “The 2027 election will be considerably larger and more consequential. INEC cannot afford to learn the same lessons twice.”

The group also reiterated its call for the immediate reconvening of the National Assembly to address matters of urgent national importance.

It urged the leadership of the National Assembly to demonstrate that Parliament remains responsive to the Nigerian people.

The group cited Ghana as an example, saying its Parliament had demonstrated a willingness to return to legislative business from recess and place urgent national issues before the House.