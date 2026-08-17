EITI Assessors Leave Nigeria, Laud Improved Extractive Sector Transparency

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Assessors from the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) have lauded Nigeria for improving systematic disclosures across the extractive sector, saying the reforms have enhanced real-time access to information and data.

The assessors also praised the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) for its coordinated stakeholder consultations during the 2026 EITI validation exercise, particularly its high-level engagements with the National Assembly and the public hearing on NEITI’s industry reports.

The commendations came during a debriefing session with NEITI’s senior management team at the end of a five-day in-country validation mission held from August 10 to 14, a statement from NEITI spokesperson, Obiageli Onuorah said.

The mission was led by Riley Zecca and included Jessica Sanchez and EITI Africa Country Director, Gilbert Makore.

Zecca commended the breadth and quality of stakeholder participation, urging Nigeria to sustain the momentum by institutionalising improved systematic disclosures and ensuring that information is published promptly and remains accessible.

He said stronger and more consistent disclosures would enhance transparency, accountability and public trust in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

Zecca also commended NEITI for the effectiveness of the validation consultations, noting that the quality of the information provided would enable the assessors to assess Nigeria’s progress with confidence.

He disclosed that the draft validation report would be submitted to the NEITI Board within three weeks, after which Nigeria would have one month to respond. The final validation report, he added, would be presented at the EITI Global Conference in Brussels in October.

Makore urged Nigeria to view the validation process positively, describing it as a critical component of EITI implementation.

He particularly highlighted the participation of the National Assembly, describing the executive session with lawmakers and the public hearing on NEITI’s industry reports as unique and innovative.

According to him, the participation of companies and government agencies in the public hearing demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to open and inclusive dialogue on natural resource governance.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Musa Adar, described the conclusion of the mission as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s validation process.

Adar said the exercise went beyond assessing compliance, providing an opportunity for Nigeria to review its achievements, identify gaps and accelerate reforms in natural resource governance.

“Validation has provided a platform to showcase progress in implementing the EITI Standard and to engage constructively with stakeholders and the EITI International Secretariat,” he said.

He reaffirmed NEITI’s commitment to working with government institutions, companies, civil society and host communities to ensure that the validation findings translate into meaningful and sustained reforms.

During the mission, the assessors met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the NEITI Board, George Akume; the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari.

They also held consultations with relevant National Assembly committees led by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Other engagements involved the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR).

Discussions with NNPC focused on its role as an EITI supporting company, including anti-corruption policies, systematic disclosures, contract transparency and commodity trading transparency.

The civil society consultations brought together members of the NEITI Civil Society Steering Committee, Civil Society Strategic Think Tank, Civil Society Selection Committee and other civil society organisations, as well as representatives of host communities in Rivers and Zamfara States.

Nigeria’s 2026 EITI validation exercise commenced on July 1 following the submission of its validation templates covering transparency, stakeholder engagement, outcomes and impact.