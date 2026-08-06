  • Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

SPIN to Convene Sustainability Leaders at Inaugural Conference

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) is set to hold its inaugural Sustainability Conference 2026, a landmark national gathering that will bring together business leaders, policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, among others to explore practical strategies for building resilient and future ready organisations.

Scheduled for this month in Lagos, the hybrid conference, themed: “The Adaptive Enterprise: Sustainability Strategies for Challenging Times”, will convene business leaders, policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, development partners, academics and sustainability professionals to explore practical strategies for building resilient and future ready organisations.

Delivering the keynote address is

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Aminu Umar Sadiq, is billed to deliver the keynote address at the conference, with other distinguished speakers.

Speaking about the conference, President of the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria, Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, said the inaugural conference would reflect the institute’s commitment to advancing sustainability beyond compliance and positioning it as a core element of organisational leadership.

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