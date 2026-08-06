FCTA’S SPORTS CENTRES AND INVESTMENT IN YOUTHS



The ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the leadership of the Minister, Nyesom Wike, continues to redefine the landscape of Nigeria’s capital city. While the administration has earned widespread commendation for its unprecedented investments in the provision of critical infrastructure, another landmark initiative is steadily taking shape, the development of two state-of-the-art multi-event sports centres.



Approved during the 11th FCT Executive Council Meeting in December 2024, the project underscores the Administration’s commitment to holistic development by recognising sports as a powerful driver of youth empowerment, economic growth, public health, and social cohesion. Construction of one of the flagship centres was officially flagged off in the Kafe District on September 1, 2025, and today, both facilities are at advanced stages of development, reflecting the FCT Administration’s resolve to deliver quality infrastructure within record time.



Designed to meet modern standards, the centres will feature football pitches, lawn tennis courts, table tennis facilities, indoor sports halls, and other recreational amenities. Upon completion, they will complement existing sporting facilities such as the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the Area 3 Sports Centre, and the Old Parade Ground, significantly expanding access to quality sporting infrastructure for residents of the FCT.



Beyond their impressive physical structures, these facilities represent a strategic investment in the future of Abuja and its young population. They will provide safe and conducive environments for discovering and nurturing grassroots sporting talents while creating opportunities for thousands of young people to channel their energy into productive and rewarding pursuits. Many promising athletes who would otherwise remain undiscovered will now have platforms to develop their abilities and compete at national and international levels.



The economic benefits are equally significant. The sports centres will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for coaches, sports administrators, referees, fitness instructors, physiotherapists, maintenance personnel, security operatives, event organisers, cleaners, and facility managers. They will also stimulate growth for small and medium-sized businesses, including food vendors, transport operators, sports equipment suppliers, hotels, restaurants, and other service providers that benefit from sporting competitions and recreational activities.



As Abuja continues to grow as a modern capital city, these facilities will further position the FCT as a preferred destination for regional, national, and international sporting events. This will encourage sports tourism, increase visitor traffic, boost hospitality businesses, generate revenue, and enhance the city’s profile as a centre for excellence in sports and recreation.



The social benefits are just as profound. Sports remain one of the most effective tools for promoting healthy living, reducing stress, improving mental well-being, and fostering discipline, teamwork, leadership, resilience, and mutual respect among young people. These centres will provide inclusive spaces where children, youths, adults, and families can interact, exercise, and build stronger community relationships, thereby promoting unity and social harmony.



Perhaps one of the most enduring impacts of this initiative will be its contribution to improving security. Across the world, evidence has shown that meaningful youth engagement through sports significantly reduces crime and anti-social behaviour. By providing structured recreational activities, mentorship opportunities, and platforms for personal development, these facilities will help reduce idleness, drug abuse, cultism, gang-related activities, and other forms of youth restiveness that often thrive where opportunities are limited. An engaged and empowered youth population is less vulnerable to criminal influences and more likely to become productive contributors to society.



The centres will also strengthen community ownership of public spaces by encouraging regular social interaction, organised competitions, and positive civic engagement. This not only enhances public safety but also contributes to building more peaceful, resilient, and inclusive communities across the FCT.



This landmark project aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which recognises sports as a critical instrument for national development, youth empowerment, and economic diversification. It further demonstrates that the FCT Administration’s development philosophy extends beyond physical infrastructure to deliberate investments in human capital and sustainable social progress.



Indeed, the development of these modern sports centres is another shining example of the Minister’s uncommon development agenda. It reflects a vision that understands that the greatness of a capital city is measured not only by the quality of its roads, bridges, and buildings but also by the opportunities it creates for its people to thrive.





Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, FCTA