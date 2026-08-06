  • Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

Paystack Launches Small Business Launchpad for SMEs

Business | 2 seconds ago

Paystack, one of Africa’s leading payments technology companies, has launched Small Business Launchpad, a four-week growth programme for active Paystack merchants running small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria.

The first cohort opens on August 27, 2026 and will admit up to 50 selected businesses. Participants will work through practical clinics, expert office hours and direct Paystack support, with sessions focused on the areas small businesses deal with every day – customers, cash flow, operations and growth.

Small Business Launchpad is the latest in a series of Paystack initiatives focused on supporting small businesses beyond payments. In June, the company launched the Paystack Small Business Bundle, giving eligible merchants access to discounted products and services from trusted partners. Launchpad now extends that support into practical learning, expert access, community, and hands-on business guidance for the founders and operators behind those businesses.

The company called on active Paystack merchants in Nigeria running a small or medium-sized business can apply, adding that Paystack will review each submission for eligibility, and selected merchants will need to commit to the full programme and pay a N150,000 participation fee. 

Strategy and Operations Leader at Paystack, Jumoke Gbeleyi,said: “Small business owners are making decisions every day about customers, cash flow, operations and growth, often with limited time and support. Launchpad gives us a practical way to work more closely with the merchants building on Paystack, connect them with experienced operators, and help them leave with stronger systems, relevant networks and actions they can apply immediately. We want the programme to be useful from day one, not theoretical.”

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