  • Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

Academy Empowers Professionals, Reinforces Digital Economy Drive

Business | 2 seconds ago

.ng Academy, the training arm of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), has successfully hosted a pre-conference workshop at the NCS RISE 2026 International Conference, thus deepening its investment in Nigeria’s digital skills development.

The workshop forms part of NiRA’s continued drive to build local digital capacity, and drew professionals, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts eager to sharpen the practical skills needed to compete in an AI-driven, digitally connected economy.

Speaking about the significance of the workshop, President of NiRA, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said: “Nigeria’s digital economy will only grow as fast as the skills of the people driving it. At NiRA, we see .ng Academy as a direct investment in that growth giving professionals and entrepreneurs practical tools they can apply immediately in their businesses and careers. Initiatives like this workshop are how we translate national digital economy ambitions into everyday, on-the-ground capability.”

Vice President of NiRA, Mr. Murtalla Abdulahi, said: “What stood out at this workshop was how quickly participants connected the training to real opportunity from automating their workflows to building stronger brands online. This is exactly the kind of grassroots capacity building that strengthens Nigeria’s digital economy from within, and NiRA remains committed to scaling these programmes to reach even more Nigerians.”

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