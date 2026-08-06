BUA Cement Graduates 60 Operators, Offers Automatic Jobs to 52 in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Leading cement manufacturer, BUA Cement PLC, has graduated 60 youths trained as heavy duty machine operators at its Sokoto plant, with 52 of the graduands offered automatic employment by the company.

The graduation ceremony held in Sokoto on Wednesday was part of BUA’s Corporate Social Responsibility drive aimed at empowering host communities and reducing youth unemployment in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of BUA Cement, Engr. Muhammad Haliru Binji, who was represented by the Plant Director, Engr. Aminu Bashir, said the trainees underwent a rigorous six-month technical training program.

Binji explained the program was designed to equip youths with practical skills in the operation and maintenance of heavy-duty equipment used in cement production and mining operations.

“Most of these trainees can now operate more than two machines. They are fast learners and have shown commitment throughout the training period,” he said, adding that the initiative aligns with the company’s human capital development policy.

According to him, a deliberate decision was taken to prioritize indigenes from BUA’s host communities in Wamakko and neighboring local government areas for the training.

“This is part of our efforts to empower and give jobs to the youth from our host communities. We are also trying to complement the efforts of the Sokoto State Government in curbing unemployment,” Binji stated.

Representing Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the Commissioner for Commerce, Haruna Abbas Bashir, commended BUA Cement for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful.

The Commissioner said the state government, under the 9-Point Smart Agenda of the Aliyu administration, has also rolled out several vocational skills programs to make youths self-reliant.

“As a government, we have put machinery in place to create jobs for our teeming youth. Partnerships like this with BUA Cement are exactly what we need to drive economic growth and reduce poverty,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Dundaye, expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for investing in the capacity of local youths.

Dundaye assured that the new employees would justify the confidence reposed in them, noting that the employment has brought “sigh of relief” to the trainees and their families across host communities.