Sanwo-Olu: We’ve Empowered 40,000 Lagos Residents with Business Tools to Boost SMEs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday said his administration had empowered about 40,000 residents with business tools to boost small and medium-scale businesses in the state over the past seven years.

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State Government empowered the residents with business equipment under the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) Empowerment Programme in line with its commitment to poverty reduction, economic inclusion and entrepreneurship across the state.

Speaking during the Year 2026 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative Empowerment Programme organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the initiative aimed to improve livelihoods and enable residents to become economically self-reliant, productive and prosperous.

The business tools presented during the event on Tuesday included sewing and stoning machines, a two-face burner with a gas cylinder, an imported pepper grinding Machine, catering utensils, Pedicure equipment, hairdressing and barbering kits, photography equipment, agricultural processing machines, deep freezers, popcorn machines, grinding machines and raw food items for traders, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said the initiative demonstrated his administration’s resolve to improve livelihoods by providing residents with the tools needed to build sustainable businesses and achieve financial independence.

He said the MESI programme aligned with the THEMES+ Agenda, stressing that empowering small business owners, artisans, traders, women and young entrepreneurs is critical to strengthening the state’s economy.

He stated, “Today, we are reaffirming a promise this administration has consistently kept: that governance must improve lives, create opportunities and empower our people to achieve their full potential.

“The Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) is that promise in action, and another important milestone in our collective effort to build a Lagos where every hardworking resident has the opportunity to prosper.

“From the very first day of this administration, we made a commitment to build a Greater Lagos where no one is left behind. We promised to create opportunities, support businesses, empower our people and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every community.

“Seven years on, our record speaks for itself: across every sector, we have remained focused on delivering practical results that improve the lives of Lagosians.

“The THEMES+ Agenda has been our roadmap for fulfilling those promises. It rests on the simple understanding that sustainable development is meaningful only when it reaches the grassroots.”

Sanwo-Olu stated, “Whether in the heart of our commercial districts, in our rural communities or in the riverine areas, every resident deserves access to opportunities that improve their standard of living.

“The Micro Enterprise Support Initiative is one of the clearest expressions of this administration’s commitment to inclusive governance. It is more than the distribution of tools and equipment; it is the fulfilment of our promise to give our people the means to create wealth, build sustainable businesses, generate employment and achieve financial independence.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed, “Over the last seven years, we have consistently demonstrated that our promises are backed by action. Through strategic investments in infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education, technology, security, social protection and enterprise development, we have continued to build a Lagos that works for everyone.

“At the same time, we have deliberately invested in our people, because the greatest legacy of any government is not the projects it builds but the lives it transforms.

“This administration believes that true leadership is about creating opportunities, not dependency. Every empowerment package distributed today represents hope renewed, dreams restored and renewed confidence in the ability of our people to succeed through hard work and determination.”

the governor added, “As we continue to implement the THEMES+ Agenda, let me assure every Lagosian that this administration will remain focused on keeping its promises.

“We will continue to invest in our people, expand opportunities for small businesses, strengthen economic inclusion and ensure that the benefits of good governance reach every ward, every community and every household across Lagos State, so that we can continue to build a Lagos where opportunity is within everyone’s reach, enterprise is rewarded, hard work is encouraged, and prosperity is shared.”

Sanwo-Olu commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, for her commitment to advancing the incumbent administration’s economic empowerment agenda through impactful programmes such as MESI, which continue to transform lives across Lagos State.

He also congratulated the beneficiaries and reiterated that the tools given to them were not simply items of empowerment but instruments to build a better future.

“Grow your businesses, create employment, support your families and become ambassadors of enterprise within your communities,” he advised.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the tools given to the beneficiaries were to encourage and empower them after their training.

Hamzat urged them to register with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), to support them with funding to scale up as they grow.

Dada said the state government was committed to building a society where women are empowered to achieve socio-economic wellbeing while ensuring residents have access to skills development among other benefits.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of the state government and make the best use of the items. Ojelabi restated APC’s commitment to make life better for the people in its bid to eradicate poverty.

Beneficiaries of the programme thanked Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State Government for the training and empowerment, saying it has continued to add value to their lives and families as they experienced sustainable growth.