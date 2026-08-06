FG, ILO Move to Strengthen Policy Implementation on Social Security

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government and the International Labour Organization (ILO) has commenced capacity training for senior personnel involved in the design and implementation social security policies so as make the interventions more effective and result-oriented.

Addressing participants at a 5-Day training workshop on “Transforming Leadership Training on Social Protection”, organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Abuja in collaboration with UNICEF under the European Union-funded Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) project in Abuja, the Director of Social Security at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms. Franca Adiekwele described social protection as a key pillar of any effort at ensuring inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction, and social justice.

She said: “This training is particularly important as Nigeria continues to advance policies and programs aimed at expanding inclusive, equitable, and sustainable social protection for all, especially vulnerable and underserved populations, building the capacity of policymakers at all levels of governance is critical”.

The Director said the training was aimed at ensuring that social protection policies are well designed, effectively implemented, adequately monitored, and responsive to the changing needs of our people,

Adiekwele also assured that Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment is committed to promoting decent work and strength.

She enjoined all participants to engage actively throughout this training, share experiences and best practices, and apply the knowledge gained to improve policy formulation and implementation at both the national and subnational levels.

In her remarks, the Director, ILO Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala said that countries with stronger and more inclusive social protection systems are better able to protect their people, preserve livelihoods, and promote economic recovery.

“This is why strengthening social protection remains central to the ILO’s mandate and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the commitment to leave no one behind,” she said.

“Today’s gathering is particularly significant because it brings together senior policymakers and implementers who shape the direction of social protection in Nigeria.

“The decisions taken by institutions represented in this room influence the lives of millions of Nigerians, particularly those facing poverty, vulnerability, unemployment, disability, old age, displacement and economic shocks.

“The world continues to experience multiple and overlapping crises—economic uncertainty, climate-related disasters, health emergencies, conflict, and rising inequality.,” she said.

Representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Chris Onyeka, said there is need for those involved in policy making in the country to also monitor government budgeting and expenditure and to ensure that illicit out-flow of public funds are presented.