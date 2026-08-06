Access Holdings Deepens Sustainable Finance Impact, Expands Green Assets to N92bn

Access Holdings Plc has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, demonstrating how the Group is translating sustainability commitments into measurable business, environmental and social outcomes.

The report, according to a statement, showed a green asset portfolio of N92.14 billion, a 28.47 per cent reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions against its 2022 baseline, and expanded access to finance for about 2.53 million low-income individuals.

The report reinforced the Group’s strategic shift from scale to value by showing how sustainability was being embedded in capital allocation, risk management, product development, and operations.

Access Bank Plc, the Group’s largest subsidiary, accounts for a significant portion of the reported outcomes.

The green asset portfolio had grown from N22 billion in 2021 and N72.32 billion in 2024 to N92.14 billion at year-end 2025, advancing towards the Group’s long-term target of N475 billion.

During the year, Access Holdings deployed N72.3 billion under its Sustainable Finance Framework to eligible environmentally beneficial projects and grew its cumulative sustainability-focused loan book to $1.269 billion.

The emissions reduction reported in 2025 reflects operational changes designed to lower the environmental footprint of the Group’s activities.

Operational emissions fell to 49,352 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from 57,176 tonnes in 2024, supported primarily by branch solarisation across 263 locations and the deployment of 323 solar-powered ATMs, largely across Access Bank in Nigeria.

The Group applies the operational-control approach under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, accounting for emissions across its African footprint, with Access Bank representing the largest share.

Beyond environmental outcomes, the report highlighted the Group’s contribution to inclusive economic participation. In 2025, Access Holdings extended access to finance to 2,528,117 low-income individuals and on-boarded 78,438 new MSMEs onto its financing platform. Across the Group, 2.8 billion transactions were processed during the year, underscoring the institution’s role as core financial infrastructure for Africa’s real economy.

Gender-lens lending also progressed, with 354,156 loans extended to women and women-owned businesses, totalling N67.4 billion, equivalent to 24 per cent of the relevant loan portfolio.

The Group’s Corporate Social Investment programmes reached 2,439,480 beneficiaries across education, health, entrepreneurship and the environment, delivered with partners, including UNICEF, HACEY Health Initiative, and the Kenya Forest Service. Employees recorded 359,500 volunteer hours with 100 per cent participation, while more than 50,000 trees were planted.

The Group stated that 2025 community figures followed a Board-mandated tightening of its impact-measurement methodology and were not directly comparable with prior years.

The report said, “Women represent 49 per cent of the workforce, and the Access Holdings Board comprised nine directors with 44.4 per cent female representation. Employee satisfaction rose to 87 per cent against an 80 per cent target, while attrition eased from about 13 per cent to about 11 per cent.

“To strengthen credibility and comparability, the report was prepared using the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, specifically IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, as the primary framework, with the GRI Standards (2021) and the SASB Standards applied as complementary references. Selected disclosures were independently assured by CSR-in-Action Consulting Limited under ISAE 3000 (Revised) on a hybrid reasonable and limited assurance basis.”

It added, “Sustainability governance is integrated into senior oversight and credit decision-making. The Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee oversees the agenda, supported by the Board Risk Management Committee. Climate and ESG risk is reflected in capital planning through the ICAAP, while an ESG Toolkit is embedded in the credit-approval system, enabling facilities to be screened against IFC Performance Standards and the Equator Principles.”

The Group also reported zero material regulatory penalties relating to sustainability for a second consecutive year and zero cybersecurity breaches.

Access Holdings mobilised US$185.38 million, equivalent to N266.83 billion, in concessional funding from development finance institutions during the year and allocated a sustainability budget of N4.8 billion from profit before tax. Sales-facing staff in the banking subsidiary carry green-portfolio targets within their individual performance measures, linking strategic sustainability goals to day-to-day execution across governance, strategy, risk management, capital allocation, products and operations.

Commenting on the report, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Innocent C. Ike, said, “Our 2025 Sustainability Report reflects the discipline with which we are converting scale into value. We reduced operational emissions by 28.47 per cent, grew our green asset portfolio to N92.14 billion and extended financial access to about 2.5 million low-income individuals. These outcomes show that sustainability is not separate from our business; it is central to how we create value, manage risk and support inclusive growth across Africa.”

Looking ahead, the Group said it would focus on deepening the measurable impact of its sustainability agenda, accelerating the transition of its portfolio towards low-carbon, and climate-resilient assets, growing the green asset portfolio towards the N475 billion target.

It would also improve data quality for financed and Scope 3 emissions through adoption of the PCAF methodology, scaling renewable-energy adoption, deepening development finance partnerships, and further integrating climate risk into financial planning.