We’ve calculated everything – from bread to taxi

All kinds of perceptions about life in Russia can still be found online. But what happens when a young woman comes to the country not for a week as a tourist, but for several years — to work and grow professionally?

How much does a full shopping basket cost? Is it true that a taxi ride is cheaper than a cup of coffee in some countries? To answer these questions, we broke down everyday life in Yelabuga – a city near the Alabuga special economic zone, where participants of the international programme Alabuga Start work.

How much does a typical food basket cost?

For many young women arriving in Russia, one of the first discoveries is the price of food. Even with regular shopping, grocery expenses remain quite affordable.

On average, groceries for one person come to around $80-150 per month, depending on preferences and lifestyle.

Taxi is cheaper than many expect

In Russia’s major cities, taxi apps are available and familiar to international users. In Yelabuga, a trip around town usually costs starting from $3.

For employees of the Alabuga special economic zone, there is a specific app – Alga. It allows users to book a car directly to the SEZ territory, which is not always accessible to regular city residents. In addition, the cost of rides is often lower than standard rates.

Communications, internet, and service subscriptions

Russia is known for having one of the most accessible mobile internet services in the world. Mobile tariffs typically cost between $3 and $7 per month. This price includes mobile internet, calls, and messages. By comparison, in many European countries, similar packages are significantly more expensive – around $25.

Almost all everyday tasks can be handled through a smartphone: booking a taxi, ordering food delivery, paying for services, buying tickets, or making online purchases.

Most services are available through integrated apps, which makes them very easy to use.

Where to buy clothes

If previously Russians preferred shopping centres, today most purchases are made through marketplaces such as Wildberries and Ozon. On these platforms, you can order clothing, shoes, electronics, cosmetics, and household goods with delivery to pick-up points that are located in almost every neighbourhood.

Average prices:

In many cases, items bought through marketplaces turn out to be cheaper than in regular shops. They can be tried on and, if necessary, returned if the size or style doesn’t fit.

Entertainment

Despite the city being relatively small, residents of Yelabuga have plenty of entertainment options. There are cinemas, sports clubs, cafés, museums, and cultural spaces. In summer, walks through the historic city centre and along the Kama River embankment are especially popular.

Average prices:

Work and income

For most foreigners, the main question is clear: how comfortable is it to live in Russia on a local salary? Alabuga Start participants come to Russia not to study, but for formal employment and career development.

Today, the programme offers several fields:

Starting salary starts from $706 per month.

Even after paying for accommodation, a significant part of the income remains available for personal expenses, savings, or helping the family. That is why many participants note that for the first time, they have the opportunity not only to support themselves but also to regularly provide financial support to their relatives.

One of the most challenging tasks when moving to a new country is finding a place to live. Alabuga Start participants do not need to look for accommodation on their own. The young women live in modern corporate hostels. The cost of accommodation is $44 per month.

This eliminates the need to search for a property owner, sign contracts, or pay a large deposit, as is often the case when renting accommodation in other countries.

Russia without stereotypes

For many foreign women, moving to Russia begins with anxiety and uncertainty. They arrive with a suitcase, countless questions, and perceptions of the country shaped by other people’s stories or the news. But after a few months, entirely different things begin to stand out: the first pay cheque, new friends, professional skills, the ability to help parents, and a sense of security about the future.

Life in Russia turns out not to be a set of stereotypes, but an ordinary daily reality in which you can make plans, grow, and move forward. Here, people manage their budget, look for the best deals on marketplaces, meet friends after work, and save money for future goals – just like millions of people around the world.

That is why many girls who came for just a few months end up staying much longer. Because the real country is not revealed through news headlines, but through personal experience. And often that experience turns out to be far more interesting, comfortable, and promising than they had thought before arriving.