Oga9ja Adds Glamour to Peller, Jarvis’ Wedding

Every wedding has a moment guests remember long after the cake is cut. The Habeeb Hamzat, known professionally as Peller and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata known as Jarvis wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 1, 2026, witnessed glamorous moment courtesy of a masked guest known as Oga9ja.

He arrived by Bentley, flanked by two female companions and a full entourage, moving through the crowd in an elaborate, regal-style outfit and a mask that gave away nothing about Witnesses described the entrance as cinematic: a slow, deliberate approach, phones instantly raised, and a wave of murmurs spreading through the venue before he had said a single word.

The presentation didn’t stop at the outfit. Oga9ja’s gift of N10 million to the newlyweds, followed by cash showers on other guests, added to the buzz already surrounding the day.

Video captured by attendees has since circulated widely, with commentary focusing as much on the theatrics of the entrance as on the generosity behind it.

It’s a level of showmanship that Nigerians online have compared to red-carpet arrivals rather than typical wedding guest etiquette and that comparison appears to be exactly the point.

On a day already carrying significant public interest, given Peller and Jarvis’s high-profile relationship history, Oga9ja added a striking new storyline of his own.

Whoever he is, Oga9ja understands the power of a moment. And on Saturday night in Lagos, he made one.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9feXFjNTh1bnF0Z3piogE3MgJQADoCEAFKBAgBEAFaAggAagIIAXICCAF6AggCiAEBkgECEAGaAQQYASAAogECEADiAQIIALIBBxgDIAAqATDCAQIgAdgBAQ&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1785912389672