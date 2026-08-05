FG Flags-off 13.92MWp Interconnected Mini-grid Projects in Yobe

The federal government has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a total of 13.92 megawatt-peak (MWp) interconnected hybrid solar mini-grid projects across five key locations in Yobe State.

The flag-off ceremony took place on Wednesday, across sites spanning Damaturu, Bade, Nguru, and Potiskum.

The initiative forms part of a strategic drive to stabilize power supply, stimulate local commerce, and reduce energy overheads in key urban and semi-urban communities, supported by the delivery of 40 distribution transformers.

Executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) with support from the World Bank, the project directly aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at modernizing Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

The initiative targets major commercial and residential hubs, deploying a 1.76 MWp solar installation serving the Waziri Ibrahim Estate in Damaturu, a 2.98 MWp system in Gashua (Bade), a 3.20 MWp installation in Nguru, and two developments in Potiskum, a 3.20 MWp plant at Yarimaram and a 2.78 MWp project at Rugan Fulani.

Delivering his remarks at the event, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, highlighted the state’s progress in electrifying public institutions, rural communities, and educational centers.

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and commending the REA for its operational commitment, Governor Buni noted that the projects align with his administration’s vision for resilient infrastructural growth designed to boost local industrial capacity and agricultural productivity.

In his speech, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, explained that the interconnected hybrid mini-grids are engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing distribution networks to supply reliable, affordable solar power to households, enterprise hubs, and public institutions throughout the state.

“We are not merely connecting communities to electricity. We are connecting them to opportunity. We are creating an environment where businesses can grow, young people can innovate, farmers can process more of what they produce, healthcare facilities can provide better services, and local economies can flourish,” Dr. Aliyu stated.

Tracing the origin of the project, Dr. Aliyu noted: “Today’s event did not happen by chance. It is the product of deliberate planning and strategic collaboration. On 26th June 2025, the Rural Electrification Agency convened the REA–Yobe State Strategic Roundtable with the Government of Yobe State under the theme ‘Powering Yobe, Powering Growth: Unlocking Energy Access for Agriculture, Innovation, and Local Investment.’ That engagement culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the REA and the Yobe State Government, reaffirming our shared commitment to accelerating electricity access, attracting private sector investment, and unlocking the economic potential of Yobe State. Today’s groundbreaking is a direct outcome of that strategic engagement and demonstrates that when visionary leadership is matched with purposeful collaboration, transformational projects become a reality.”

He noted that beyond the 13.92MWp developments, the Rural Electrification Agency has 14 additional pipeline projects underway across Yobe State with a combined capacity of 15.3MWp, expected to deliver electricity access to 23,870 new connections.

These ongoing initiatives cover Jawur Katamma, Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Dibbwol, Dogonkuka, Malori, Turmi, Zangaya, Dole, and Falimaran, as well as supplementary interconnected mini-grids in Gashua, Nguru, Rugan Fulani, Waziri Ibrahim, and Yarimaram with a combined capacity of 13.6MW.

This project follows recent REA groundbreaking projects by the agency including a 20MW mini-grid in Egume (Kogi State), a 1.5MW mini-grid in Pankshin (Plateau State), an 11.9MWp project in Ogu-Bolo (Rivers State), a 10MW project in Kofare (Adamawa State), and a 3.5MW mini-grid in Ambursa (Kebbi State).