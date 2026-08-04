FRC Moves to Ensure Audit Integrity in AI Era, Hosts 2026 Audit, Assurance Leadership Summit

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) is set to hold its “2026 Audit and Assurance Leadership Summit,” designed to advance discussions on audit quality, assurance, governance, and the transformational impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the profession.

The summit themed “Audit Integrity in the AI Era: Independence, Accountability and Reliable Financial Reporting,” is scheduled to take place in Lagos on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The summit will bring together regulators, audit professionals, corporate leaders, academics, investors, technology experts, policymakers, and governance practitioners to examine the opportunities, risks, and responsibilities associated with AI adoption in audit and assurance.

The FRC said that the summit is specifically targeted at “audit and assurance professionals, CEOs and executive directors, chief financial officers, finance executives, audit committee members, internal auditors, regulators and policymakers, investors and financial analysts, academics and researchers, corporate governance practitioners, technology and AI professionals and public and private sector stakeholders.”

It also “invites the financial reporting ecosystem and the wider public to join this important national dialogue as Nigeria examines how the audit profession can uphold integrity, independence, accountability and public trust in an AI driven business environment.”

It said that audit integrity, professional scepticism, auditor independence and stakeholder accountability are more critical now than ever in an environment where emerging technologies are rapidly reshaping business operations and financial reporting.

It said that the summit will provide a platform for high level dialogue on strengthening assurance, governance, and the reliability of financial reports in an increasingly AI driven economy.

The key highlights of the summit will include insightful keynote presentations from renowned local and international thought leaders, regulatory and policy updates shaping the future of audit and assurance, strategic discussions on AI, audit quality, and professional ethics.

It will also provide practical perspectives on strengthening assurance, governance, and financial reporting reliability. As well as high level networking opportunities with industry leaders, regulators, and key stakeholders.