Wife of the Niger State governor, Hajia Fatima Bago, carrying a baby at the flag-off of the World Breastfeeding Day

. Niger Yet To Reach National Average For Breastfeeding, Says Executive Director

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Executive Director, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Junaidu Inuwa, has said that the state is yet to meet the national average for breastfeeding.

While the national average is 56 per cent, the state has been able to achieve 44 per cent.

Dr. Inuwa, who made this known on Monday at the flag-off of this year’s World Breastfeeding Day, also said it is in a bid to meet the average that government organised the sensitisation of mothers on the need for exclusive breastfeeding of their children up to six months.

“From the little date we are having, the rate of compliance in Niger is very low breastfeeding, which is about 44 per cent. We have not reached the national average.

“We are working very hard to reach the national average. It is part of the reason why we are having this sensitisation. The national average is about 56 per cent,” Inuwa said

Wife of the state governor, Hajia Fatima Umaru Bago, at the forum, called on women to vigorously promote exclusive breastfeeding, saying: “It will enable them bring up healthy children and enhance babies’ good start in life.”

Hajia Bago therefore appealed to women to engage in exclusive breastfeeding because the breast milk is rich and sufficient in all the nutrients that the child will need.

The sensitisation was taken to the Senator Idris Kuta Memorial Primary Health Care Centre where the governor’s wife met with five mothers who just delivered of their babies and donated the sum of N250,000 to each of them.

According to her, “I am so glad that the five mothers who delivered today are already breastfeeding their babies and I encourage other women to adhere to exclusive breastfeeding for us to have healthy children and a safer future.”

A road walk also took place to commemorate the week .

Speaking after the walk, Director, Food and Drugs, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mr Daniel Jiya, said the essence of commemorating the World Breastfeeding Day was to sensitise women and breastfeeding mothers on the importance and significance of exclusively breastfeeding of babies for six months.