DSS, Vigilantes Eliminate Bandit Kingpin Aiki, 60 Others in Katsina Raid

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A coordinated intelligence-led operation by the Department of State Services (DSS), supported by Katsina State community vigilantes and specially trained hunters, has led to the elimination of notorious bandit kingpin Idi Abasu Aiki and more than 60 other suspected bandits during a raid in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Security sources said Aiki, who was believed to have masterminded several bandit attacks across Katsina and Zamfara States, was among those killed in the operation.

They added that four members of the Katsina State Community Vigilantes and the specially trained hunters also lost their lives during the confrontation.

According to one of the sources, more than 200 heavily armed bandits led by Aiki had invaded Guga village in Bakori LGA.

“Assisted by several bandits from the Ado Aleru band in Zamfara State, the bandits were out to attack communities they believed had been supporting Community Watch Corps protecting the surrounding villages,” the source said.

The source explained that the attack was intended as retaliation for the heavy losses the bandits suffered at Dawan Laila village in Bakori LGA early last month, where hunters inflicted significant casualties on them.

“The bandits, therefore, were out on a reprisal mission to dislodge the frontline community’s defence group, and thereafter proceed to inflict mass casualties on surrounding villages,” the source added.

However, the source said the planned assault was thwarted by the DSS, which had gathered intelligence ahead of the operation.

“Unknown to the bandits, the DSS had water-tight intelligence plans. The over 200 armed bandits literally walked into a trap. Over 60 of them, including Idi Abasu Aiki and 14 of their top commanders, didn’t come out of that trap alive,” the source said.

Another security source disclosed that following the operation, the DSS and the supporting security groups carried out an extensive clearance exercise to recover weapons and other items of security interest abandoned by the fleeing bandits.