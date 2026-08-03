At Delta Economic and Investment Summit 2026, Shettima Okays Healthy Cycle Of Competition Among States For Growth, Prosperity

* Links subnationals’ proactive economic awakening to Tinubu’s stronger economic reset

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday okayed the healthy cycle of competition among the 36 states of the federation, saying it is necessary to actualise Nigeria’s quest for prosperity, economic growth, human dignity and job opportunities.

This, he said, is evident in the quality and ambition of the investment summits organised by the states across the country, emphasising that the nation’s strength lies in the proactive economic awakening of its subnational governments rather than just the government at the centre.

Shettima, who disclosed this in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during the state’s Economic and Investment Summit 2026, reiterated the need for states to transition from basic asset documentation to practical execution and job creation.

According to him, “The cycle of competition among our states is now evident in the quality and ambition of the investment summits convened across the federation. Every state possesses immense promise, but each must define a trajectory unique to its history, geography, people and comparative advantage.

“This is the race we must welcome: a race that proclaims growth rather than conflict, a race in which the prize is employment, prosperity and human dignity, a race for the future.”

The vice-president stated that the cycle of competition among states as well as the attendant economic and investment summits stems from the strong economic foundation laid by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has increased federal allocations for local development.

His words: “This season of summits owes itself to two developments. The first is the stronger foundation laid by the economic reset of President Bola Tinubu, which has placed far larger allocations in the hands of state governments to pursue their internal development agendas.

“The second is that no state wishes to be trapped in the dilemma of having money but not knowing how to spend it. For rescuing us from that dilemma, I believe Mr President deserves a round of applause.”

Shettima recalled the promise made by the Tinubu administration to place the nation on the path of growth, noting that it is the reason each meeting had become “another platform for turning that promise into enterprise”.

Noting that every host state contributes to the nation’s commercial ambition, the vice-president said: “One highlights agriculture, another minerals, technology, ports, energy or tourism. In that healthy rivalry, Nigeria discovers the full measure of her wealth.”

He acknowledged that Nigeria is currently on the right path in its growth and development trajectory, citing the reports of international ratings agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody’s as confirmation of what he described as the nation’s “direction of travel”.

Shettima hailed Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Orohwedor Oborevwori’s “bold leap towards a greater Delta and for creating a platform that matches the ambition of his people,” stressing that the state has advantage that is larger than its oil wealth.

The state’s advantage, the vice-president noted, lies in its conviction behind the economic and investment summit “that the future of a people cannot be deposited in a single commodity”.

“Diversification is an instinct of economic self-preservation and a measure of the quality of leadership. A government that prepares for life beyond oil understands that resources may finance progress, but only ideas, institutions and enterprise can sustain it,” he added, expressing confidence in Governor Oborevwori’s ability to lead “Delta into a new era of productive expansion”.

The vice-president assured investors, entrepreneurs, financiers, captains of industry, innovators and development partners at the summit that the Federal Government “stands ready to support credible investments, strengthen enabling institutions and work with the state to remove obstacles to enterprise”.

Earlier, Governor Oborevwori said the summit is the result of the bold step he took last year when he led his cabinet members to China and Brazil to harness investment opportunities for Delta State.

He noted that the summit is designed to connect ideas with capital and maximize the comparative advantages inherent in the state’s socio-economic potential.

Oborevwori thanked the vice-president for the honour of gracing the summit, lauding his exemplary leadership and the vital role he is playing in advancing the nation’s collective good.

Also speaking, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State expressed solidarity with his Delta State counterpart, agreeing that from a macroeconomic standpoint, Nigeria has stabilized and is now on the rise.

He, however, maintained that Nigeria will require foreign capital to thrive, even as he called for networking among stakeholders, adding that “deals are the real thing” at any economic summit.

On her part, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, congratulated the state governor on the developmental strides his administration is making, observing that despite the current global disruptions, there are significant opportunities for Delta State, Nigeria, and the entire African continent to maximize.

The former finance minister called for fiscal prudence, lower trade costs, improved execution, and a stronger maintenance culture in the state and Nigeria at large.

On his part, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said states and local governments are now receiving unprecedented revenues due to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which has helped to establish macroeconomic stability.

He called on states and entrepreneurs to play their respective roles in driving the nation’s shared prosperity.

Also, Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Chief Tony Elumelu, congratulated the governor on his efforts to develop the state, saying Delta State is now safe and hospitable for investment.

He promised to partner with the state government to make electricity distribution more accessible and affordable for the people.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba, urged stakeholders to recognize that oil and all of Africa’s assets must be fully utilized.

He called on Africa to move towards a “symbiotic relationship” with foreign jurisdictions rather than “parasitic relationships,” stressing that Africans should be seen as investors, while Brazil, China, Europe, and the United States should be regarded as partners of goodwill.