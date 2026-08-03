Ahead of Osun Guber Poll, Adeleke Campaign Petitions NHRC over Alleged Police Intimidation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The campaign organisation of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), alleging widespread human rights abuses, politically motivated arrests and intimidation of its members ahead of the August 15 governorship election, while calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to guarantee a free, fair and credible poll.

The petition came as the national leadership of Accord Party declared that the Osun governorship election would serve as a major test of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) preparedness for the 2027 general election, urging the electoral body and security agencies to remain neutral throughout the exercise.

Addressing journalists after submitting the petition at the NHRC headquarters in Abuja, the spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, accused the Nigeria Police Force of being deployed as an instrument of political oppression against supporters of the governor.

He alleged that several members of the campaign organisation had been arbitrarily arrested and detained in different police formations across the country solely because of their political affiliation, insisting that the trend posed a threat to the credibility of the forthcoming election.

Olajengbesi said the petition became necessary because of what he described as “reckless abuse of human rights” allegedly taking place across Osun State in the build-up to the governorship poll.

“We have come to the National Human Rights Commission to place before the commission the reckless abuse of human rights that is happening currently in Osun State just because elections are approaching.

“We want the Inspector-General of Police to assure Nigerians and the people of Osun State that the coming election will be credible and that the police still have the capacity to provide security for the safety of the people of the state. We have every reason to be worried about the position of the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

The campaign spokesperson claimed that following complaints over the arrests of its supporters, the Commissioner of Police in Osun State was initially transferred and about 26 detained members were released, but alleged that the police commissioner was later returned to the state after pressure from unnamed interests.

According to him, “We were informed that the Inspector-General of Police was threatened that the Commissioner of Police must be returned to Osun State and now he has been reinstated. This is actually very wrong.

“We want an Inspector-General of Police that has the capacity and integrity to stand by his decisions and ensure that the Nigeria Police is not used as an institution to abuse human rights during the coming election.”

Olajengbesi also alleged that one of the campaign’s supporters, identified as Popoola Alabama, was arrested in Ilesa and transferred to Abuja, where he is currently being detained after the police allegedly obtained a detention order from a Magistrate’s Court in Dutse.

He questioned the legality of the detention, insisting that no incriminating exhibit or firearm was recovered from the suspect.

“We visited the police and asked for the exhibit with which he was arrested. We were informed that he was arrested while campaigning and that nothing was found on him, which is why he has not been charged to court.

“How can the Inspector-General of Police obtain a detention order against an innocent citizen without presenting any evidence before the court?” He asked.

He challenged the police to immediately prosecute the suspect if credible evidence existed, adding that continued detention without trial violated his constitutional rights.

The campaign council further alleged that about 60 of its supporters had been unlawfully arrested in connection with political activities, while claiming that no fewer than 36 persons had lost their lives in politically-related violence in the state without effective intervention by security agencies.

Olajengbesi appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure that security institutions remained impartial and were not deployed to influence the outcome of the election.

“The president must not allow the Nigeria Police to become an instrument of oppression. All institutions of government are under his control and they must operate within the law.

“The national chairman of the APC should understand that we are in a democracy where elections are determined by the votes of the people. Whatever we do today will affect generations yet unborn,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the NHRC would investigate the allegations and take appropriate measures to protect the rights of citizens before and during the election.

The Nigeria Police Force had yet to respond to the allegations as of the time of filing this report. Under Nigerian law, persons arrested for criminal offences are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Accord Party said the Osun election presents an opportunity for INEC to restore public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its National Chairman, Mr Maxwell Mgbudem, the party urged the electoral commission to ensure seamless deployment of electoral materials and eliminate operational failures that could undermine the credibility of the poll.

“The Osun governorship poll is a litmus test of INEC’s readiness for the 2027 general election. There should be no excuse for poor performance, including any form of glitches. The commission should adequately test-run its electoral materials because all eyes are on it to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive election,” Mgbudem said.

The party also urged security agencies to remain politically neutral, warned against vote-buying, and insisted that every lawful vote must count.

The party endorsed Adeleke’s re-election, citing what it described as achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare and security, and urged Osun voters to return him to office to consolidate on ongoing development programmes.