NAICOM, NIA Advocate Deeper Collaboration to Deepen Insurance Growth

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) have renewed calls for closer collaboration with the media through the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), saying a stronger partnership with the media is critical to deepening insurance penetration, boosting public confidence and accelerating ongoing reforms in the insurance industry.

The call was made at the investiture of the newly elected executives of NAIPE held in Lagos, where industry leaders underscored the media’s strategic role in promoting insurance awareness, enhancing consumer understanding and supporting national economic development.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, said sustained collaboration among regulators, operators and the media remains indispensable to building a stronger and more inclusive insurance industry.

Represented by the Head of NAICOM’s Lagos Office, Dr. Julius Odidi, Omosehin urged insurance journalists to continue to uphold professionalism, integrity and excellence in their reportage, noting that both the insurance and pension industries thrive on public trust.

He challenged members of NAIPE to embrace more interpretative journalism that simplifies insurance concepts and policies for the benefit of ordinary Nigerians.

“The developmental agenda of NAICOM is anchored on reforms that strengthen regulation, deepen market penetration and enhance consumer protection. These reforms require not only technical execution but also effective communication. This is where synergy with NAIPE becomes indispensable,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairperson of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, represented by the Association’s Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Bola Odukale, expressed confidence that the new NAIPE leadership would further strengthen collaboration between the media and the insurance industry.