  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

IHS Nigeria Donates Equipment to Empower People with Disabilities

Business | 1 second ago

Emma Okonji

IHS Nigeria, a communications infrastructure company, has donated business support equipment to empower people with disabilities within the Karonmajiji community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The support is part of the company’s commitment to drive inclusive community development and sustainable livelihood support under its Project Empower initiative.

Speaking at the event, Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria, Titilope Oguntuga,

described the initiative as a reflection of the company’s commitment to advancing inclusive development by equipping persons with disabilities with the tools and opportunities needed to build resilient livelihoods.

She explained that rather than providing short-term financial assistance, IHS Nigeria adopted an asset-based approach by donating 50 pieces of business support equipment, including sewing machines, freezers, generators and hairdressing kits, to the selected beneficiaries.

According to her, the intervention is designed to create lasting value by supporting entrepreneurship, promoting self-reliance and strengthening household incomes, while contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

In his opening remarks, the Chief of the Karonmajiji Disabled Community, Sulaiman Muhammed Katsina, represented by the Secretary of the Community, Mohammed Dantani, commended IHS Nigeria for its commitment to empowering persons with disabilities through practical and sustainable interventions.

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