  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

Lagos State Government Launches Greenhouse Gas Registry

Business | 1 second ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

The Lagos State Government has recorded another milestone in its environmental sustainability agenda with the launch of the Lagos State Greenhouse Gas Registry (LGHGR), making Lagos the first sub-national government in Nigeria to establish a comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions registry.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, described the Registry as a defining milestone in Lagos State’s climate action journey and a significant step towards building a resilient, climate-smart, and low-carbon economy. 

He said the initiative reflects the commitment of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to promoting sustainable development through innovative environmental policies.

According to Dr. Ajayi, the Registry will serve as a strategic platform for measuring, monitoring, reporting and verifying greenhouse gas emissions across key sectors of the economy.

 Delivering the keynote address, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, described the Registry as a landmark initiative that places Lagos at the forefront of climate governance and emissions accountability in Nigeria and Africa. 

He observed that climate change has become a major public health and governance challenge, stressing that the Registry will provide credible emissions data to support evidence-based policies, attract climate finance, strengthen resilience, and accelerate the State’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

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