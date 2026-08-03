NADF, NBS Unite to Drive Evidence-based Agricultural Financing with New Data Pact

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have forged a strategic alliance to strengthen agricultural financing and policymaking through the deployment of credible, harmonised and evidence-driven data.

The move aimed at improving investment outcomes and accelerating Nigeria’s food security agenda.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both agencies at the NADF headquarters in Abuja.

The agreement seeks to institutionalise collaboration in the generation, validation, analysis and exchange of agricultural statistics for planning, programme implementation and impact assessment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, described quality data as the bedrock of sustainable agricultural development, stressing that the Fund would rely on robust statistics to guide investments and maximise the impact of its interventions across the agricultural value chain.

He said the agreement marked another milestone in NADF’s efforts to build strategic partnerships capable of strengthening the institution’s mandate since its establishment by an Act of Parliament in 2022.

According to him, the collaboration comes at a crucial period as the Fund scales up support for agricultural financing, research, donor coordination and sub-national agricultural development.

He said, “Data is our chief enabler. We want every intervention and every investment we make to be guided by credible evidence. Working with the National Bureau of Statistics will strengthen our ability to design programmes that respond to real needs and deliver measurable results.”

He maintained that access to reliable agricultural statistics would enable the Fund to deploy resources more efficiently, improve project targeting and ensure measurable outcomes in interventions designed to transform the sector.

On his part, the Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive, NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, described the agreement as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s agricultural ecosystem through improved statistics and deeper institutional collaboration.

He explained that the partnership would establish a common framework for agricultural data exchange, validation and harmonisation, providing policymakers, development partners and investors with timely and reliable information for decision-making.

He said, “Agriculture deserves better data, and together we intend to build it. Reliable statistics remain the foundation of good governance, sound planning and effective investment.”

He noted that stronger agricultural data systems would improve monitoring and evaluation of government programmes, support evidence-based investment decisions and contribute to national food security by ensuring that policies are based on facts rather than assumptions.

Adeniran also assured stakeholders that both institutions would uphold the highest standards of data governance, integrity and confidentiality throughout the implementation of the agreement.

He commended NADF for its expanding role in agricultural development and expressed confidence that the partnership would deliver lasting benefits to farmers, investors and governments at all levels.

Also speaking, a representative of NADF’s Partnership and Investor Relations Department, Nasir Ingawa, described the MoU as the culmination of an already productive working relationship between the two institutions.

According to him, formalising the collaboration will deepen institutional cooperation and ensure that agricultural interventions across the country are backed by credible, fit-for-purpose and actionable data.

The signing ceremony concluded with the formal execution of the MoU after legal representatives of both organisations confirmed that the document accurately reflected the agreed terms.

The partnership is expected to enhance the availability of high-quality agricultural statistics, improve programme monitoring and evaluation, strengthen investor confidence and support evidence-based financing as the country.seeks to modernise its agricultural sector and achieve sustainable food security.