 Super Falcons Beat Zambia 1-0 to Revive 2027 World Cup Qualifying Hopes

After surprisingly losing 2–3 to Malawi in their opening Group C game of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Super Falcons needed to respond in their second match against Zambia. The 10-time African champions did just that with a slim 1–0 win against the Copper Queens to keep their quarter-final qualification hopes alive.

A goal scored by veteran striker Asisat Oshoala was all the Falcons needed to ensure victory, despite playing a large portion of the game one player short after center-back Oluwatosin Demehin was shown a straight red card.

Head coach Justin Madugu actually made five changes to the side that started against Malawi, bringing in Michelle Alozie, Rofiat Imuran, Uchenna Kanu, Deborah Abiodun, and Asisat Oshoala. That decision paid off. In the 8th minute of the match, the Al-Hilal forward put the ball into the back of the net after a clinical press, forcing it past Zambia’s goalkeeper, Hazel Nali.

Nigeria’s night took a difficult turn in the first half when Demehin was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge. Following a VAR consultation, the referee upgraded the punishment, handing the Galatasaray defender a straight red card and sending her off.

Despite being down to 10 players, the record champions held on tightly to their slender lead. Madugu adjusted his tactics in the second half, pulling off Oshoala for Chinwendu Ihezuo to maintain defensive stability.

Zambia threw numbers forward late into the game, but the Super Falcons’ defense remained resolute. The final whistle eventually sparked celebrations as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and her team secured the vital three points.

With Malawi leading Group C on 6 points, Nigeria’s upcoming match against Egypt remains crucial for securing safe passage into the knockout phase.