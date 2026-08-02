Nearly Five Decades After YSFON and St. Finbarr’s College, Lifelong Friends Gather Once Again to Celebrate Family, Friendship, and Football

By Paul Lucky Okoku

Football gave us jerseys. Life gave us memories. Brotherhood gave us a lifetime.

Some photographs capture a moment.

Others preserve history.

This is one of those rare photographs.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, while Americans celebrated Independence Day and the United States welcomed the world during the FIFA World Cup, family and friends gathered in Atlanta to celebrate the marriage of Shevoen Sean Siasia and Morgan Sloan Harrison*—a joyful occasion that united two families and also became a reunion nearly five decades in the making.

Nearly five decades after we first met as teenagers with dreams of representing Nigeria, Samson Siasia, Alphonsus Akahon, and I stood together once again—not as young footballers preparing for another match, but as lifelong friends celebrating a joyous milestone for the Siasia and Harrison families.

For the Siasia family, it was the beginning of a new chapter.

For three lifelong friends, it was the continuation of one that had begun almost fifty years earlier.

The occasion reminded me of something football has taught me throughout my life.

Trophies eventually gather dust.

Medals become treasured keepsakes.

Records are broken.

But friendships built on character endure.

Football Was the Beginning

The wedding brought us together.

Football had brought us together long before.

Our story began in the late 1970s through the *Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON)* under its visionary founder, *Chief Tony Eke.*

His home on *Olowojehunjeje Street, Ajegunle, Lagos*, became a gathering place for some of the country’s most promising young footballers.

It was there that dreams were encouraged, discipline was expected, and friendships were forged.

*Samson Siasia* and *Alphonsus Akahon* grew up near the *Navy Barracks* in Ajegunle, only a short distance from the home of *Chief Tony Eke.*

I travelled from the Costain area of Ebute Metta because the opportunity to train with YSFON was worth every journey.

None of us imagined then that football would shape the course of our lives.

We were simply young boys united by one ambition—to become better footballers.

Looking back today, I realise we were also becoming lifelong friends.

A Season of Remarkable Reunions

Only a short time earlier, I had travelled to California, where I reunited with the Olukanni brothers, *Segun* and *Femi*, while celebrating the birthday of Mrs. Fola Olukanni, Femi’s wife. It was a joyful occasion with a family whose friendship reaches back to some of the earliest and most formative years of my life.

Then, almost as though life had written the next chapter itself, another reunion followed.

This time, the celebration took place in Georgia, the state that *Samson Siasia* and I both call home, where family members and friends gathered for the marriage of *Shevoen Sean Siasia* and *Morgan Sloan Harrison*. The occasion also reunited *Samson, Alphonsus Akahon*, and me as we celebrated another important milestone together.

The two gatherings were entirely separate, but they shared a remarkable personal connection. *Segun and Femi Olukanni, Samson Siasia, Alphonsus Akahon*, and I had all been teammates during our early football years. Within such a short period, I found myself first celebrating with the *Olukanni* family in California and then with the *Siasia* family in Georgia.

How remarkable is that?

One gathering celebrated the birthday of a beloved wife and family matriarch. The other celebrated a wedding and the beginning of a new family. Neither group attended the other occasion, yet both reunions reminded me that time may carry us in different directions, but genuine relationships have a remarkable way of bringing us back together.

Before the Spotlight

*YSFON*, founded by *Tony Eke*, brought together outstanding young footballers from different neighbourhoods and clubs across Lagos, united by a shared passion for the game and dreams that reached far beyond our communities.

Before long, we were playing together for *KODA Sports*, owned by *Prince Dokun Danquah Abidoye,* whose unwavering support for youth football would prove instrumental in opening international opportunities for our generation. Our journey continued with the *Lagos State Academicals,* where both our football education and our friendship grew even stronger.

Then came an opportunity that changed everything.

*In 1980*, as one decade gave way to another, Nigerian football entered a new era of hope. Before we departed for *Sweden*, the *Green Eagles*, under Brazilian coach *Otto Glória,* had captured the nation’s imagination by winning *Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations*. Like millions of Nigerians, we celebrated that historic triumph, inspired by the team that had conquered Africa.

That same year, *Tony Eke* transformed the *Youth Sport Federation of Apapa (YSFA)* into the *Youth Sport Federation of Nigeria (YSFON)* to reflect its growing national reach, while Prince Dokun Danquah Abidoye became its first National President. Under their leadership, Nigeria entered the *Gothia Cup* for the first time, carrying the hopes of a new generation of young footballers.

We travelled to *Sweden* to represent *Nigeria* at the prestigious *Gothia Cup*, one of the world’s leading youth football tournaments, and returned home as champions. It was the first time an African team had won the competition, a landmark achievement that announced Nigerian youth football on the international stage.

At the time, none of us could have imagined where football would eventually take us. Long before World Cups, Olympic Games, continental championships, coaching careers, and public recognition, we were simply young teammates sharing dreams and believing that anything was possible.

Looking back today, 1980 was more than the beginning of a new decade. It marked the beginning of a lifelong journey of friendship—a journey that, nearly half a century later, brought many of us together again, not on a football field, but to celebrate the marriage of Shevoen Sean Siasia and Morgan Sloan Harrison.

Our journey continued beyond *YSFON. Samson Siasia, Alphonsus Akahon*, and I are all proud products of *St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka, Lagos*. Although we attended the college during different years, we became part of the same proud tradition that has produced generations of Nigerian footballers and leaders. The discipline, humility, respect, and pursuit of excellence that defined *St. Finbarr’s* reinforced the values we had already begun to learn through football.

Looking back now, I realize our friendship was strengthened not only by the matches we played, but also by the institutions that helped shape the men we became.

Three Journeys, One Legacy

Football eventually carried each of us along different paths.

*Samson Siasia* went on to enjoy a distinguished international playing career before leading Nigeria to Olympic silver in Beijing in 2008 and bronze in Rio 2016 as head coach.

*Alphonsus Akahon* earned the admiration of everyone who knew him through his humility, loyalty, and unwavering character.

My own journey took me from representing Nigeria internationally to pursuing higher education in the United States, building a professional career, and continuing to serve football as a writer, analyst, and historian.

Though our careers followed different paths, the values that first brought us together never changed.

Football introduced us.

Friendship sustained us.

That is our legacy.

A Reunion Worth Celebrating

As the years passed, marriages followed.

Children were born.

Families grew.

Grandchildren began to arrive.

Life took each of us in different directions, yet somehow football continued to bring us back together for life’s most meaningful moments.

This reunion in Atlanta was one of those moments.

Standing together once again, it was impossible not to reflect on how far the journey had taken us—from the training sessions of YSFON to international football, and now to celebrating another generation of the Siasia family.

The wedding was the occasion.

The reunion was the blessing.

The legacy continues.

Nearly five decades have passed since three young footballers first met through a shared love of the game.

Time has changed many things.

True friendship has changed very little.

*Honouring Samson Siasia — A Family Celebration and a Friendship That Has Endured for Nearly Five Decades*.

A Day of Celebration

The wedding of *Shevoen Sean Siasia and Morgan Sloan Harrison* was everything a family celebration should be. It marked not only the beginning of a new life together for the bride and groom, but also the coming together of the *Siasia* and *Harrison* families in a celebration filled with joy, gratitude, and warm fellowship.

Parents, relatives, lifelong friends, former teammates, and well-wishers exchanged greetings, renewed old acquaintances, and shared in the happiness of the newlyweds.

For *Samson and Eunice Siasia*, the occasion reflected years of love, sacrifice, and commitment as they watched another of their children begin married life.

Like every proud father and mother, they celebrated not only a wedding, but the growth of a family whose story continues into another generation.

Throughout the celebration, *Eunice Siasia’s* warmth and gracious hospitality were unmistakable. Surrounded by family members and a close circle of women who helped ensure everything flowed smoothly, she welcomed guests with the same kindness that has characterized the Siasia family for decades.

The day belonged to the bride and groom.

It also belonged to two families becoming one.

A Grand Entrance to Remember

There is a moment at every Nigerian wedding reception that guests eagerly anticipate—the grand entrance.

Conversations pause.

Phones are raised.

The dance floor comes alive.

Then the music fills the room.

For *Shevoen Sean Siasia and Morgan Sloan Harrison*, that unforgettable moment arrived to the joyful sound of the Nigerian gospel chorus, performed by Timothy Godfrey:

“*I Have a Very Big God.*

*A very big God oh.*

*He no dey fall my hand oh.*

*He’s always on my side oh*.

*A very big God.”*

The uplifting message of *faith, confidence, and God’s unfailing presence* created the perfect atmosphere as the newlyweds made their grand entrance into the reception as husband and wife.

The music was in the air.

The excitement was everywhere.

The newlyweds were followed by the parents from both families, their children, loved ones, and close friends, each group bringing its own energy, movement, and joy to the procession. What had begun as a solemn marriage ceremony now blossomed into the colourful and spirited reception for which Nigerian weddings are so widely known.

Adding beauty and unity to the occasion were members of the Aso Ebi—relatives and close friends dressed in coordinated *green* attire to express their connection to the families and their support for the newlyweds.

Whether by design or coincidence, the choice of green inevitably called to mind one of *Nigeria’s national colours,* adding another layer of cultural meaning to the celebration. As the grand entrance unfolded, the line of family members and close friends shimmered in green, making the procession even more striking.

More than matching clothing, the *Aso Ebi* represented *belonging, friendship, solidarity, and community* surrounding the marriage.

The procession was more than an entrance.

It was a public expression of joy.

It was two families presenting themselves together.

It was loved ones declaring through their presence that Shevoen and Morgan would not walk their new journey alone.

Where Music Met a Shower of Dollars

Then came another unmistakable feature of a Nigerian celebration—the spraying of dollars.

Young and old joined in. Family members, loved ones, and close friends danced around the newlyweds, showering them with dollar bills as the music continued to rise.

For a few unforgettable moments, music and money seemed to meet in midair, creating a sparkling scene of movement, colour, laughter, and celebration.

As the rhythm flowed through the room, the dollars appeared to flow with it.

The notes fluttered above the dance floor, settled around the couple, and added another layer of glamour to the occasion. It was not merely about money. It was a visible expression of goodwill, appreciation, celebration, and blessing for the newlyweds.

The moment became a beautiful intersection of *faith, music, culture, and generosity.*

Where the gospel song inspired gratitude, the dancing released joy.

Where family and friends gathered in love, the shower of dollars transformed that affection into a public celebration.

With gospel music filling the room, green *Aso Ebi*!shimmering through the procession, dollars floating above the dance floor, and family and friends dancing around them, the celebration captured the *faith, glamour, generosity, and unmistakable joy* of a Nigerian wedding.

It was the beginning of a beautiful day—and the promise of a long, memorable night.

Honouring Samson Siasia

As we celebrated this family milestone, it was impossible not to reflect on *Samson Siasia’s* remarkable contribution to Nigerian football.

Long before he lifted trophies as a senior international and achieved distinction as a coach, Samson belonged to a pioneering generation that changed the course of Nigerian football history.

In *1983*, he was a member of the *Flying Eagles* team that became the *first Nigerian national team* to qualify for and participate in a *FIFA* tournament, the *FIFA World Youth Championship* in Mexico. The late *Ali Jeje* captained that historic team, I served as vice-captain, and *Alphonsus Akahon* was also a member of the squad.

Together, we belonged to the generation that first carried Nigeria’s flag into a FIFA competition, opening the way for the national teams that followed.

As a senior international, *Samson* represented Nigeria with distinction, winning the *1994 Africa Cup of Nations* and competing at the *1994 FIFA World Cup* in the United States. On football’s biggest stage, he faced some of the finest players of his generation, including *Diego Maradona and Argentina.*

His contribution to Nigerian football did not end when his playing career concluded.

As head coach of the *Flying Eagles*, Samson guided Nigeria to the final of the *2005 FIFA World Youth Championship* in the Netherlands. That talented Nigerian team, which included *John Obi Mikel*, finished as runners-up after losing 2–1 to an *Argentina* side inspired by a young *Lionel Messi*, who scored both of Argentina’s goals and was named the tournament’s *Golden Ball* and *Golden Boot* winner.

I was privileged to be in the Netherlands during that memorable tournament to support *Samson* and *Nigeria* as the Flying Eagles advanced to the final.

Three years later, Samson guided *Nigeria’s Olympic football team to the silver medal* at the *Beijing 2008 Olympic Games*. I was also in *Beijing* to support him and the Nigerian team during another memorable journey that ended on the Olympic podium.

He later returned to the Olympic Games and led *Nigeria* to the *bronze medal* at the *Rio 2016 Olympic Games*, further strengthening his place among the country’s most accomplished football coaches.

Those achievements deserve recognition.

Yet on this day, medals and trophies naturally gave way to something even more meaningful.

*Family.*

Watching *Samson and Eunice* celebrate the marriage of their son, *Shevoen Sean Siasia*, to *Morgan Sloan Harrison* was a reminder that while football may define a career, family defines a life.

A Family Celebration I Have Been Blessed to Share

This celebration carried special meaning for me because it was the second Siasia family wedding I have been privileged to attend.

This celebration also reminded me of the lifelong friendships that have become part of the *Siasia* family’s journey. While my friendship with *Samson Siasia* has endured for nearly five decades, *Samson* and *Alphonsus Akahon* had known each other even longer. Growing up in the same compound in *Ajegunle, Lagos*, they had been friends since kindergarten, long before football entered their lives. Football did not create their friendship—it simply became another chapter in a lifelong bond.

On *September 2, 2017*, I joined family members, friends, former teammates, and *Alphonsus Akahon*, who travelled from *Michigan*, in *Atlanta* to celebrate the marriage of *Samson and Eunice Siasia’s* daughter, *Sanita Siasia*, to *Jamell Barrett.*

Nearly nine years later, *Alphonsus* once again made the journey from *Michigan*, and I was once again privileged to stand beside our longtime friend as we celebrated the marriage of *Shevoen Sean Siasia to Morgan Sloan Harrison.*

To witness one child’s wedding is a blessing.

To witness two is a privilege.

For *Samson, Alphonsus*, and me, these celebrations became more than family occasions. They became milestones in friendships that have endured from childhood, through football, and into family life.

Looking around the room, I was reminded that while football first brought many of us together, it was friendship that kept us together.

The Gentleman Called Alphonsus Akahon

Every circle of friends has someone whose quiet character earns lasting respect. For us, that person is *Alphonsus Akahon*. His decision to travel from *Michigan* to celebrate yet another Siasia family milestone reflected the loyalty and humility that have defined him since our earliest football days. Our friendship has endured because it was built not only on football, but also on trust, mutual respect, and shared experiences.

A Living Record of Nigerian Football

Also present was veteran political analyst and sports journalist *Kingsley Dike*, whose career has documented many of the defining moments and personalities of Nigerian football, including several of the lifelong friends gathered that day.

His presence served as a reminder that football history is preserved not only by those who played the game, but also by the journalists who faithfully documented it.

Every generation needs storytellers.

Without them, memories fade and history becomes incomplete.

During FIFA Legends Week in Atlanta, held during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, I was honoured as a credentialed FIFA Legend by the City of East Point, in the Greater Atlanta Area, State of Georgia, in partnership with FIFA’s Hospitality Program, alongside football legends from Nigeria , South Africa , Jamaica , and Trinidad and Tobago .

Just weeks later, that same metropolitan area became the setting for another unforgettable occasion—the wedding of *Shevoen Sean Siasia* and *Morgan Sloan Harrison*.

For me, it represents more than tradition.

It represents heritage.

It represents responsibility.

It reminds me that while football introduced me to the world, my roots continue to define who I am.

As we celebrated another milestone for the *Siasia* family, the red cap served as a quiet reminder that no matter how far football may take us, we should never forget where our journey began.

Friendship Above Rivalry

Football has often created rivalries where friendship has always existed.

Over the years, many attempted to compare Stephen Keshi and Samson Siasia because both led Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Those of us who knew them understood a deeper truth.

Both proudly represented St. Finbarr’s College.

Both served Nigerian football with distinction.

Both inspired different generations.

I have never believed one legend must be diminished for another to be appreciated.

History deserves fairness.

Respect.

Truth.

When we honour one pioneer, we honour the game itself.

Lessons Beyond Football

Looking around the room that afternoon, I realised the greatest victories were not hanging on walls or displayed inside trophy cabinets.

They were standing beside one another.

Nearly fifty years after football first brought us together, we were no longer simply former teammates.

We are *husbands.*

*Fathers.*

*Grandfathers.*

*Friends.*

Football introduced us to the world.

Life taught us what truly matters.

*Character.*

*Family.*

*Loyalty.*

*Friendship.*

Those are the victories that endure long after the final whistle.

Final Reflection: A New Beginning, A Lifetime of Blessings

As the evening gave way to night, the celebration continued with laughter, music, dancing, and heartfelt conversations. Family members, lifelong friends, former teammates, and well-wishers came together to celebrate the marriage of *Shevoen Sean Siasia* and *Morgan Sloan Harrison*, whose happiness was reflected in every smile they shared and every embrace they received.

For the newlyweds, this was the beginning of a beautiful new chapter—one filled with hope, promise, and the opportunity to build a family of their own. Surrounded by the love and support of both the *Siasia* and *Harrison* families, they embarked on life’s greatest partnership with the blessings of everyone gathered to celebrate them.

It was equally heartwarming to watch *Samson and Eunice Siasia* as proud parents. Their joy spoke volumes as they witnessed another of their children begin a new journey. The warmth, pride, and gratitude shared by both families created an atmosphere that made everyone present feel like part of the celebration.

The evening was more than a wedding reception. It was a celebration of love, family, hope, and new beginnings. It was also a reminder that while children eventually leave home to build families of their own, the love, guidance, and values they receive from their parents remain with them throughout their lives.

For those of us who have shared nearly five decades of friendship, the occasion carried an added meaning. Once again, football had brought us together—not for a match or a competition, but to celebrate one of life’s most precious milestones. Watching *Shevoen* and *Morgan* begin their journey reminded us how fortunate we have been to witness not only each other’s football careers, but also the growth of our families over the years.

Football gave us opportunities we could never have imagined. But on this beautiful Atlanta summer evening, it reminded us that its greatest gift was never the medals, the trophies, or the applause.

Its greatest gift was the lifelong friendships that became extended families.

As the celebration drew to a close, I left with a heart full of gratitude—for the memories we have shared, for the friendships that have stood the test of time, and for the privilege of witnessing yet another joyful milestone in the Siasia family’s journey.

May *Shevoen Sean Siasia* and *Morgan Sloan Harrison* be blessed with a lifetime of love, good health, happiness, wisdom, and God’s abundant favour. May their home always be filled with peace, laughter, understanding, and the unwavering support of family and friends.

For in the end, while every football match concludes with the sound of the final whistle, the greatest victories are found in the lives we build, the families we cherish, and the love we leave behind. May God richly bless the newlyweds as they begin this beautiful journey together. Amen.

Share Note

If this story reminded you of a teammate, classmate, coach, mentor, or lifelong friend, reach out to them.

Celebrate the people who have walked life’s journey with you.

Football history is preserved not only through championships and statistics, but also through the relationships that shape generations.

May we continue to honour those relationships with gratitude, dignity, and respect.

Author’s Note

The events described in this article are drawn from my firsthand experiences and documented football history. While some private moments have been intentionally omitted out of respect for lifelong friendships and family privacy, every event included serves the story and has been presented with accuracy, integrity, fairness, and respect.

As a writer, I believe not every memory belongs in print. Some are meant to remain private. Preserving history also means respecting the trust of those who have shared life’s journey with us.

Paul Lucky Okoku

FIFA Legend | Journalist at Large | Founder & CEO, Greater Tomorrow Children’s Foundation (GTCF) | CAF 1984 Silver Medalist | Former Super Eagles & Flying Eagles International | Former Olympic Qualifying Team Member | Football Analyst